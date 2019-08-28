A New School in a Familiar Place in Clinton

Thornwell Charter’s opening includes “spinning”.

No sooner had they arrived on campus - to a true “red-carpet experience” - than the 154 pupils of Thornwell Charter School’s first-ever student body went to the big wheel.

They assembled in Gillam Center for the Arts auditorium and took turns spinning a big wheel. Where the needle landed determined their “house” for the year (think, Harry Potter and The Sorting Hat).

Dr. Frank “Hugh” Wilson, the first principal of Thornwell Charter School, said the Aug. 19 opening activity determined the outside-the-classroom learning environment for the students this academic year. The “houses” will have meetings and assemblies, and projects, as the year progresses.

Wilson wowed the students, parents and faculty with wild first-day attire, include “light up” shoes. The jacket was still on the back of a chair in his office last Wednesday, when he showed TCS to The Chronicle.

“We are K-6, with the goal of adding 7th and 8th grades next year,” Wilson said. “We are meeting our students where they are, and taking them where they need to be. They will take ownership of their own learning.”

Thornwell Home of Children has done “a remarkable job” renovating the on-campus learning center for a new school, Wilson said. Renovations are continuing to the iconic gray brick gym, right in from of the football stadium press box and home stands.

Thornwell Charter School and Thornwell Home for Children are separate entities, but partners in education excellence, Wilson said. TCS is sponsored by the Charter School Institute at Erskine College. “We wanted our staff to be well-trained. They’ve had 80 hours of personalized learning training, and we will offer personalized learning in each classroom,” he said.

In the TCS administration building lobby is a framed poster of educator Ron Clark’s “55 Principles,” and Wilson said he is an avid fan of Clark’s Atlanta-based community-building education philosophy. “We stress academic rigor, but also the ‘soft skills’ that so many students don’t have,” Wilson said. “We want them to become successful adults.”

Wilson earned his Bachelor of Science in Special Education from the College of Charleston, and his M.Ed. in School Administration from Winthrop University. He furthered his education and received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from NOVA Southeastern University.

Wilson has 14 years of educational leadership experience and seven years’ experience teaching special education. He comes to TCS from The Palmetto School at the Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill, where he served as a Principal/Executive Director for the past eight years.

Wilson also has experience in Applied Behavior Analysis, grant writing, fundraising, shared decision making, ADEPT teacher evaluations, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support, SACS evaluations, and developing a vision for a fine arts program. He has served on the personnel advisory council, the assistive technology team, and the strategic planning task force for the Chester County School district. In addition, he has designed a community based instruction program, designed a social behavior curriculum, and created a Life Skills lab in Walterboro.

He said it is important for learning communities to develop an environment where children “want to go to school.”

“All our teachers are certified (charter school law requires 75% certified),” Wilson said. “Erskine has helped us out a lot, with professional development, special education and support. We have highly qualified teachers, and they are amazing.

“We required them to submit a 3-minute video, and that showed their initiative - their willingness to go outside the box.

“We’ve told them, ‘A school is a business,’ and we take care of our customers.”

(Find Thornwell Charter School on Facebook and take a look at photo gallery - “First Day of TCS, Making History”.)