Home / Breaking News / Music in a garden setting

Music in a garden setting

Mon, 09/16/2019 - 10:24am Vic MacDonald

 

ANNUAL GARDEN SONG CELEBRATION AT LAURENS COUNTY HOSPITAL GARDEN SCHECULED FOR SEPTEMBER 29.

 

 

Twilight Entertainment, Garden Delights, and Southern Bites — that’s what’s in store at the annual Garden Song celebration in the Ferguson Meditation Garden at the Laurens County Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. in the Garden adjacent to the Laurens County Hospital between Clinton and Laurens.  

This annual fund-raiser for the Ferguson Meditation Garden features regional entertainment and delicious food catered by Ginger Jacks in the beautiful garden setting.

This year’s featured performers include Company of 4 Quartet; Phillip and Tara Dean, vocalists; Frank Brown, vocalist; a string trio; Carissa Messer; and Bob and Amy Link, vocalists.

Tickets are $12.50 each and may be purchased at the entrance to the Ferguson Meditation Garden just prior to the performance.  Proceeds from this event go to maintain the Ferguson Meditation Garden.

For tickets and more information, please contact Joanne Thomason at 864-984-5947.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here