Music in a garden setting

ANNUAL GARDEN SONG CELEBRATION AT LAURENS COUNTY HOSPITAL GARDEN SCHECULED FOR SEPTEMBER 29.

Twilight Entertainment, Garden Delights, and Southern Bites — that’s what’s in store at the annual Garden Song celebration in the Ferguson Meditation Garden at the Laurens County Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. in the Garden adjacent to the Laurens County Hospital between Clinton and Laurens.

This annual fund-raiser for the Ferguson Meditation Garden features regional entertainment and delicious food catered by Ginger Jacks in the beautiful garden setting.

This year’s featured performers include Company of 4 Quartet; Phillip and Tara Dean, vocalists; Frank Brown, vocalist; a string trio; Carissa Messer; and Bob and Amy Link, vocalists.

Tickets are $12.50 each and may be purchased at the entrance to the Ferguson Meditation Garden just prior to the performance. Proceeds from this event go to maintain the Ferguson Meditation Garden.

For tickets and more information, please contact Joanne Thomason at 864-984-5947.