Motorcycle & 18-Wheeler Collision

MOTORCYCLE FATALITY REPORTED -- UPDATED.

Michael Thomas Wessel, 28, of Shrine Club Rd., Greenwood, SC, was killed in a motorcycle/ 18 wheeler wreck on Hwy. 221 North @ Harris Springs Rd., Waterloo this afternoon. Mr. Wessel was the driver of the motorcycle. He was pronounced on scene at 12:30 pm. Highway patrol is still investigating the accident.

FROM: Chief Deputy Coroner, Vickie Cheek

Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell reported that the victim, Wessel, was operating a 2019 Harley Davidson, traveling north of Hwy 221; he was not wearing a helmet. The 2011 18-wheeler was operated by a 22-year-old Dearborne, Michigan, man traveling south on Hwy 221 - he was wearing a seat belt - and attempted to make a left turn onto private property.

The motorcycle struck the 18-wheeler in the right rear of the trailer, near the axles - the motorcyclist died at the scene, the truck driver was not injured, the report said.

It is 16th fatality in Laurens County this year.

WEEKEND:

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces a preliminary number of five persons killed on South Carolina roadways from Friday, September 20, at 6 p.m. until Sunday, September 22, at 11:59 p.m.

Interstates 0 US routes, SC roads and secondary roads 4 County roads 1 Seat belt used 1 Seat belt not used 2 Seat belt unknown 0 Seat belt not applicable 2 pedestrians

As of September 22, 690 people have died on South Carolina highways -- 15 in Laurens County -- compared to 751 highway deaths during the same time period in 2018.

Of the 690 people who have died in 2019, 445 had access to seatbelts, and 216 were not wearing seat belts.

Through September 22, 111 pedestrians have died compared to 115 in 2018; 87 motorcyclists have died compared to 82 in 2018; and 22 bicyclists have died compared to 15 in 2018 on state roads and highways.