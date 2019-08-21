Mayor's Challenger clears up allegation

Martin admits disclosure fine, continues to question PMPA lawsuit, talks Martha Dendy

Former mayoral candidate Ricky Martin admits he has not filed disclosure paperwork with the state ethics commission.

Martin and Clinton Mayor Bob McLean had words at the Aug. 5 City Council meeting.

During public comment, Martin brought up a lawsuit that alleges Clinton and Union representatives on the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA) sold their votes.

“My name is not in the litigation,” said McLean, who then accused Martin of owing fines for not filing proper paperwork with the state ethics commission.

“The mayor is correct,” said Martin. “I do owe a $100 disclosure fine. I will pay it and bring the receipt to the next council meeting.”

McLean produced paperwork from the 2009 Clinton City Council race showing Martin owed $5,000. Martin said that has been settled and he only owes the $100 disclosure fine for the mayor’s race, where he unsuccessfully challenged McLean earlier this year.

“(Martin) ran on accountability and transparency, but he did not file disclosures either time he ran for office,” said McLean. “The public has the right to know. It is the law.”

Candidates are required to file the proper paperwork disclosing how they spend campaign money. Martin said he made rookie political mistakes in not making economic disclosures. McLean said the Election Commission gives each candidate the requirements for running for office and will help them file the proper paperwork.

Martin said he didn’t receive any donations and paid for signs with his money. McLean said that all candidates must set up a campaign account and pay by check, so they do not violate disclosure law.

McLean said he didn’t bring the matter up during the campaign, because he didn’t want to be accused of dirty politics. He did bring up Martin’s non-disclosure at the Council meeting after “being slandered.”

Martin said in bringing up the PMPA lawsuit, he was not accusing McLean of any wrongdoing, but wanted clarification.

“During the campaign, he took credit for everything right that is happening in Clinton,” said Martin. “When the bad things come up, you can’t wipe your hands clean of it.”

McLean wouldn’t comment on the pending litigation, but again pointed out his name is not in the litigation.

Martin said he understands that, but the litigation does allege Clinton and Union representatives on the PMPA sold their votes.

“He is Clinton’s representative,” said Martin. “He was not at the last PMPA meeting and sent the city manager with this (lawsuit) looming. I just want clarification.”

McLean said he was on a family vacation. He said he rarely misses a meeting, but would probably miss another upcoming PMPA meeting due to his son’s marriage.

The war of words overshadowed Martin’s true reason for addressing Council — Martha Dendy.

“We spend $5 million on a sports complex and $6 thousand for a clock and we can’t even get a grant proposed for Martha Dendy. It’s not fair.

“If the City is not going to do anything with it, sell it to me. If I can get a reasonable price, I am very interested. It’s not about me. I’m thinking of the next generation, our youth. Martha Dendy could be big for those kids.”

Martin said the old school is not in as bad a condition as some say. He said it could be viable for class and family reunions, meeting space, youth activities and a place for the elderly to walk.

Martin helped organize a family event at Martha Dendy Park held Aug. 17-18.

“I want to work with (Mayor McLean) and the community.”

McLean said others have expressed interest in purchasing the Martha Dendy property. He said Concerned Citizens for the Perseveration of Martha Dendy wants to partner with the City to revive the property.

“It’s something Council will have to vote on and decide which group will best serve the needs of Martha Dendy,” said McLean.