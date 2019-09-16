Let's Gather in the Garden

Fourth Annual Gathering at the Garden Event-September 18.

The Community is invited to the fourth annual Gathering at the Garden event on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at the community garden located on the corner of W. Centennial and S. Bell Streets across from Friendship A.M.E. Church.

The new pavilion at the Garden will be dedicated at a ribbon cutting. Representatives from supporters Prisma Health, United Ministries, Home Depot, the City of Clinton, the Bailey Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Cooperative Baptist Foundation and the Laurens County Community Foundation will be present. It is hoped that the new pavilion will provide more opportunities for healthy living and eating programs.

This free event will feature local food and children’s activities. Prisma Health and others will provide food along with healthy options from the garden. Home Depot will be providing children’s activities. Prisma Health and the Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy will be offering free health screenings. This year’s entertainment will feature local DJ Ken Turner.

“It is Shalom, a peace that we find only when we break bread together,” said Dr. Kendra Hamilton, one of the garden’s founders, at last year’s event. Prior year events have been attended by about 200 people and the hope is that this year’s event will be even bigger.

The mission of the Clinton Community Garden Project is to strengthen the community by engaging friends and neighbors in growing healthy food for healthier people. One way of accomplishing this mission is to invite the community to come celebrate our fourth year with us.

The Clinton Community Garden is a non-profit organization under the umbrella of United Ministries. The Garden has partnered with Prisma Health System in order to help more people, and build more bridges in the community. All are welcome at our table.