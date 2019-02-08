"Legal Matter Relating to PMPA" up for council discussion

Clinton City Council will discuss its legal standing with PMPA, the public body that sells it power, in private session Monday.

It's one of 4 executive session matters on the council's agenda for its regular monthly meeting 6 pm in the council chambers of the municipal center, 211 North Broad St. The meeting, except for 2 contracts, 1 legal matter and 1 personnel matter (office of the city manager), is open to the public. A time is set aside for public comments (agenda item M) - register at the table by the TV screen before the meeting starts.

The City of Clinton is named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by Newberry against lead plaintiff Rock Hill alleging secret meetings regarding a proposed change to the PMPA *** electric rate structure. The full PMPA board -- 10 member cities - will vote on rate structure(s) at the September meeting in Greer. Rock Hill has not answered the lawsuit's claims, and it appears the matter is scheduled for arbitration at the first of the year.

Also on the executive session (governed by the SC Freedom of Information Act) agenda are discussions of contracts between the City and School District 56, and the sale and purchase of city property; and the personnel matter. State law requires any action to be taken in an open session of council.

In addition, the Clinton City Council will proclaim August as Clinton Goes Back to School Month, and Connecting Cops and Communities Month; consider a resolution allowing the CEDC to secure a loan from Santee Cooper for an industrial speculative building (the city's 3rd such building); consider appointments to boards and commissions; consider 2nd and final reading to conveyance of property; consider 1st reading of a new city code; consider changing business hours for the municipal center lobby utility billing department; consider repairs to the City Clock; and hear an Administrative Briefing: September Council meeting, and Forestry Plan for South Broad Street.

*** PMPA is the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency. Mayor Bob McLean is Clinton's board member, and City Manager Bill Ed Cannon is Clinton's alternate.