LEARN MORE: Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) Referendum

Thu, 08/29/2019 - 2:39pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County government via e-mail

 

NOVEMBER, 2020, GENERAL ELECTION - Local Referendum.

 

 

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, the Laurens County Council approved in open session to allow a referendum for a one-cent Capital Project Sales Tax in the November 2020 General Elections.  

All County Municipal Councils and their Administrative Staff were invited to the Tuesday, August 13th meeting of Council, where the County Attorney provided informal public information specifically addressing the need of appointing a Committee to determine projects to be included on the proposed Referendum.  Concluded at this meeting, all selected and agreed that September 5, 2019 as an appropriate date to hold a public meeting, to include the Municipal Councils and their Administrative Staff, for the purpose of providing more detailed information as to the process of the proposed Referendum.    

 

With that said, Dr. David Pitts, Laurens County Council Chairman, is planning an informational public meeting about the Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) Referendum for Thursday, September 5th 5:30-7:00 P.M. at The Ridge – 319 Exchange Drive, in the City of Laurens.   Again, this will be an informational meeting to address and review the State law, the process, and project selection, plus fielding any questions and answering questions. 

 

This email is an attempt to help spread the word and to continue to give Laurens County residents the opportunity to be informed of the process.  Feel free to pass this information on to anyone you think will be interested in attending, this meeting is open to the public and acts for informational purposes at this time.

 

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2019

5:30 P.M. -7:00 P.M.

“THE RIDGE” – 319 EXCHANGE DRIVE, IN THE CITY OF LAURENS

