Water plant on track for November ground-breaking.

An amendment to the contract between the United States Department of Agriculture and the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission will allow for a later completion date for the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant.

The $28.3 million water plant originally was scheduled for completion on Sept. 20, 2021. Now, the commission can go until Feb. 28, 2022 before completion is required by the letter of agreement’s terms. The commission is waiting on a key approval by the State Engineer.

Trees are being cleared on the site – the former Baptist Assembly property on the lake. A raw water intake will be installed, and water will be piped from the intake to the plant for treatment. Another set of pipes will distribute the water throughout Laurens County.

Right now, LCWSC has 900 miles of water pipe in the ground.

The water plant and distribution system will be one of the largest projects ever completed in Laurens County history.

Groundbreaking is being planned on the Nov. 14 – Nov. 21 timeframe. “It’s really, really close” to having all approvals done and construction started, LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Field told the board of directors last Tuesday.

It will be first source of water under full control of the commission. LCWSC buys water from three source – Laurens CPW, the City of Clinton and Greenville Water System – for resale to its customers. It can control these purchases based on water quality – if one system is having a quality issue, less water can be purchased there, while more water is purchased from the other two.

The water plant will have two main distribution lines. One will run from Lake Greenwood to Cold Point, then on to the storage tank at LCWSC headquarters on Hwy 221 South – then, along Stagecoach Road to the Raider Road tank to serve the area around Laurens. The other will run along Hwy 72 to a new Milam Road tank and then on to Joanna, to serve eastern Laurens County.

A 12-inch line is planned for Stagecoach Road. Field said if water plant bids come in low and there is money left, the commission might opt for the 16-inch line on Stagecoach Road. He said that would make LCWSC water available to the fast-growing Gray Court Owings – Fountain Inn area. Already this fiscal year (two months in) LCWSC has installed $6,750 in new water taps, mostly in this area.

Development is coming west to east from Simpsonville, eastern Greenville County, and north to south from Woodruff, southern Spartanburg County, the board was told.

Fourteen new taps were installed in August, on top of more than 300 new taps installed during FY 2019.

“We expect close to 1,000 new taps around Fountain Inn in the next three years,” Field said. “Greenville is growing so much and it is benefiting Laurens County. They need to build 3,000 homes a year to keep up with growth in Greenville County.”

Over the past three years, LCWSC has been paid $340,901 in what the commission refers to as “contributed capital” – money for line extensions and projects not covered by grants.