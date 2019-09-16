A Honor for the Laurens County Sheriff

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED: South Carolina Army National Guard to Present Patriot Award to Laurens County Sheriff.

Members of the public, state and local representatives, veterans, and law enforcement officers are invited to attend this award presentation ceremony.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds will receive The Patriot Award by top leadership in the South Carolina Army National Guard.

The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.

The event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to come and show their support for Sheriff Reynolds.

Event details follow.

When: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 (5:30 – 6:00 p.m.)

Where: Old Laurens County Courthouse

200 Courthouse Square (in County Council Chambers)

Laurens, SC

Invited:

Open to the public. Elected officials and other invited guests include: US Congressman Jeff Duncan, SC Senator Danny Verdin, SC Representatives Mark Willis, Doug Gilliam, and Stewart Jones, Laurens County Council members, Laurens City Council members, Clinton City Council members, Mayor of Laurens, Mayor of Clinton, Laurens Chief of Police, Clinton Chief of Police, Law enforcement leaders from surrounding counties.