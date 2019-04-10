Historical Tourism: The Southern Campaign

CONGRESSMEN CLYBURN, NORMAN, AND RICE TO ANNOUNCE SOUTHERN CAMPAIGN OF THE REVOLUTION NATIONAL HERITAGE CORRIDOR LEGISLATION (CAMDEN, S.C.) – U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn (D-SC), U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman (R-SC), and U.S. Congressman Tom Rice (R-SC) will hold a press conference to announce the introduction of the Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act. This legislation, co-sponsored by all members of the South Carolina Congressional delegation, preserves and showcases significant Revolutionary War sites in both North and South Carolina. The bill authorizes $10 million over 15 years to protect, conserve, restore, promote and interpret the 8-mile-wide Heritage Corridor. The Corridor will be managed jointly by the University of South Carolina and the Culture and Heritage Museums of York. Click for the full bill text. Who: U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman U.S. Congressman Tom Rice Duane Parrish, Director, South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Ginny Zemp, Executive Director, Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site Dr. Lacy Ford, Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, University of South Carolina John Slaughter, Group Superintendent for the Southern Campaign of the American Revolution Parks Carey Tilley, Director of Historic Properties, Culture and Heritage Museums of York County When: Tuesday, October 8, 2019 11:00 AM Where: Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site Kershaw Cornwallis House Bull and Lyttleton Street entrance Camden, SC 29020