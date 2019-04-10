Home / Breaking News / Higher Opportunity

Higher Opportunity

Fri, 10/04/2019 - 4:25am Vic MacDonald

LCDC's Higher Opportunity 2019.

Opportunity is defined as “a set of circumstances that makes it possible to do something”. Educational and career opportunities are abundant in Laurens County, and we are showcasing them once again. You may have seen our first “Laurens County: A Higher Opportunity” video before; whether here, through our local schools, or before each movie at our local Capitol Theatre and Cafe. Like all good things tend to do, opportunities in Laurens County grow and evolve all the time. For this reason, we have updated our video to include even more testimonials and insight from those who know first-hand. “The opportunity to follow your dreams is right here at home.” Please share this — You may inspire someone who just may not know what he or she wants to do, or what's out here! #HigherOpportunity #GrowLaurensCounty #workforce #education

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here