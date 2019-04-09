Gifts Back to Laurens County

Laurens County Community Foundation Gives Over $99,000 to Our Community.

The Laurens County Community Foundation (LCCF) is pleased to announce grant awards and scholarships totaling over $99,000 given to support and benefit the lives of citizens in Laurens County. Furthering its mission to enrich Laurens County by creating charitable funds, promoting education, and providing community resources that have lasting impact, the LCCF has contributed its resources to fund a broad range of local areas, especially aimed at helping those most at risk. These areas are a part of Foundation's targeted focus which include education, the arts, cultural programs, historic preservation, health, and social services.

The Laurens County Community Foundation makes annual Community Enrichment Grants through an application process that involves local citizens serving on the LCCF Board of Directors who carefully vet proposals that meet the Foundation’s eligibility and selection criteria in the review and evaluation of request for funds. The LCCF’s strategic grant making focus is to invest in innovative, collaborative approaches and solutions to community needs by supporting projects that have the potential for the greatest impact on the quality of life and positive outcomes for individuals and families living in Laurens County.

“The value of the Laurens County Community Foundation’s Community Enrichment Grants Program has already been demonstrated. Laurens County is blessed to have many organizations that imagine ways of making life better in our community, and the LCCF is blessed to be able through its programs to help some of those imagined ways become reality,” said Dr. Ed Gouge, LCCF Board Member and Grant Committee Chair.

Five outstanding local organizations (pictured) have been selected as recipients of this year’s competitive LCCF 2019 Community Enrichment Grants Program from the many application proposals received:

4-H Club Mountville: Youth Sewing Education Project - The project involves learning and utilizing basic sewing techniques that enable students to benefit from a life-long skill. 10 additional sewing machines will be purchased as well as fabric to make projects, scissors, pins, needles, thread, and thimbles for students to use. Students grades 1st-6th from Mountville, Joanna, Cross Hill, Kinards, and Clinton will complete three to four projects based on age ability during the 2019-2020 school year. Members also will complete a community project that will be donated to the Laurens County Memorial Home during the holiday season.

Thornwell Charter School: Readers Theater Program - The goal of this project is to implement a Readers Theater program by integrating English Language Arts and Instrumental Music lessons at Thornwell Charter School. The goal is to develop fluent, expressive readers and for beginning band students to play quality sounds on their instruments. Students will present a collaborative performance for the community, integrating Language Arts and Instrumental Music, in the Spring of 2020. All students at Thornwell Charter School, teachers, parents, and Laurens County Community members will be served by the project.

Rotary Club Laurens: Food Backpack Program - Food backpack program for District 55 E.B. Morse Elementary School, providing food for students who are food insecure. This provides meals for children who would not have access to food during the weekends and holidays, when school is not in session. In total, students will receive 40 bags of food per student over a period of 37 weeks.

Laurens County Cancer Association: Gas Card Assistance Program - Everyone in Laurens County diagnosed with cancer is challenged by the distance required to travel to receive treatment for their disease. This project provides assistance to our community members battling cancer by providing fuel cards to assist with travel for their needed medical treatments. The LC Cancer Association assists around 80 Laurens County citizens per month.

Joanna Woodson Elementary School: Sensory Learning Space - This project will provide funding to purchase a Circuit Explore Air 2 specialty cutting machine. This machine will be used again and again to cut vinyl sensory path materials for activities which help children with autism spectrum disorder have an interactive sensory learning space. Sensory paths are a colorful, creative, and playful way for students to build sensory connections in the brain which enable them to complete complex, multi-stage tasks. Of the 320 students in this school, 25% of the school population have need for sensory integration activities.

In addition to the Community Enrichment Grants, LCCF is pleased to also announce that more than $90,000 has been awarded in scholarships to Laurens County students for their continuing education. These scholarships were given through scholarship funds that the LCCF managed in 2018-2019, which include the Clinton Kiwanis Club Scholarships, Cummins/Wham Scholarships (Clinton scholarship awardees pictured), Laurens County Future Scholarships, Kevin's Dream Scholarships, and the Thom Copeland Memorial Scholarships.

The Laurens County Community Foundation is committed to furthering its mission of enhancing the quality of life of the citizens of Laurens County by supporting organizations that are making a positive impact in our community, through scholarships, and by encouraging the practice of philanthropy.

An announcement said, “If you are interested in making a tax-deductible donation to support our mission, leaving a legacy through your will, or starting a charitable fund that will grow over time responding to immediate and future community needs, contact Robin Day, LCCF Executive Director at 864-681-5223, and we’ll work with you to facilitate either long-term endowments or shorter-term giving. We are proud that what we do at the Laurens County Community Foundation makes a local impact and helps improve tomorrow in Laurens County for all its residents.”

Info also: robin@laurenscountycf.org www.laurenscountycf.org