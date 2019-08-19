Garbage Carts must comply with city regulations

Starting now, City of Clinton residents are advised they must do their part to help garbage pick-ups run smoothly.

Public Works Director Joey Meadors said today (Aug. 19) that the garbage truck acquired by the City in late winter has a different way than the old truck of picking up garbage carts. Effective immediately, residents whose garbage is picked up by the City of Clinton will have stickers placed on their carts describing how the carts MUST BE left at the street - effective soon, if the cart is not placed properly, the garbage will not be picked up.

"We want this truck to operate as efficiently as possible - as it was designed to operate," Meadors said.

Just one person will staff the new garbage truck - in the past, two people had to operate the truck and the garbage carts lifter. Having a one-person, more efficient operation will benefit all garbage cart customers throughout the City, Meadors said. The City is getting behind on all garbage and limbs collections, Meadors said, because there is no transfer station near Clinton anymore.

Laurens County wants all trash transported to the Twin Chimneys Landfill in Greenville County. But Meadors said that's too far for the City of Clinton to transport. "We are taking everything to Cross Anchor," Meadors said. "That's better for us."

Meadors said Public Works already has rolled out the new garbage cart requirements, and has gotten calls of concern from residents. These can be alleviated, Meadors said, if residents will simply comply with the few simple instructions. In the past, the garbage truck has gone down-and-back on city streets, collecting carts, but in the near future, Public Works will require that ALL CARTS are rolled to ONE SIDE of the street - "That way, we make one pass - and we're done," Meadors said.