The First Jim Bryan Dinner

Wed, 09/25/2019 - 12:12pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
SongByrd Photography

 

Women in Politics. 

 

Virginia Crocker, with former State Sen. Jim Bryan, and Diane Anderson, with State Sen. Karl Allen, receive special recognitions Friday night at the first Jim Bryan Dinner, “Celebrating Women in Politics,” hosted by the Laurens County Democratic Party. Crocker is a long-time Democratic Party organizer, and Anderson is a member of the Laurens County Council. Guest speakers for the event are Bryanta Booker-Maxwell, political organizer for Jamie Harrison for US Senate, Columbia, and Keisha Bottoms, the Mayor of Atlanta. Recognition also is provided for the city council female elected officials of Laurens County during the event at Springfield Celebration Center, Laurens. - SongByrd Photography

 

