Failure to register snares Clinton minister

Authorities have identified Henry Masten II, the pastor of Bethlehem Grove Baptist Church, Clinton, as a sex offender who failed to register employment in Laurens County.

The discovery was made after church members brought concerns to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said, “This type of incident is concerning. All calls for service are taken seriously and handled professionally. This office responds to all types of calls and handles them appropriately, regardless of who is involved. We serve and protect fairly and impartially in our actions.”

A report said Masten was taken into custody on Thursday at the church on a failure to register warrant. Records show he was convicted in Cuyahoga County – Cleveland, Ohio, in 2014 for gross sexual imposition, and also has a 2007 Richland County – Columbia, SC, conviction for 2nd degree burglary.

He can be fined up to $1,000 and jailed for up to 366 days for the failure to register charge, if found guilty or pleads guilty.