Everyone is invited to come home

Make plans to attend the annual “Comin’ Home to Cross Hill” Festival this Labor Day Weekend

The Comin’ Home to Cross Hill Festival Committee has been working hard to make sure this year’s event is the biggest and best yet for your enjoyment.

The festivities in the Town of Cross Hill will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 when Cross Hill and Battle Zone Wrestling tag team up to present a mega-main event wrestling show for your entertainment pleasure. Admission to the wrestling show is FREE so mark your calendars now to see this action-packed show.

The event will be held outside behind Cross Hill Town Hall. Concessions will be available during the wrestling show and throughout the entire festival weekend.

Excitement continues on Saturday and begins with the annual Cross Hill Town Parade which will start at 10 a.m. sharp on Hwy 39 near the Cross Hill Post Office and travel up Main Street and end at Puckett Ferry Road. The Grand Marshal for the parade will be the Honorable Mike Pitts.

After the parade and in the park behind Cross Hill Town Hall, the Regals will take the stage to perform, and an encore show from Battle Zone Wrestling will be held. This is an event you will not want to miss this Labor Day Weekend right here in Laurens County in our very own historic town of Cross Hill. There will be inflatables for children, plenty of food, crafts and entertainment for everyone – something for all ages. Make sure you stop by and enjoy the fellowship and entertainment.

Things will begin to wrap up in the park around 4 p.m.

Make your plans to attend now. Regardless if you are from Cross Hill or California everyone is welcomed. Bring your lawn chairs and celebrate the Labor Day weekend. For more information or to register for the parade or to set up a booth please contact Committee Chairman, Mayor Randy Bishop at 864-554-1154.