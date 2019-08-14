Drums for Unity

THIS MORNING: Back to School -- getting the beat

It is a team-building exercise.

It is unlike any team-building exercise the combined faculty of District 56 has ever seen - much less participated in. Today (Aug. 14), the district’s opening convocation convenes in the Clinton High School auditorium. After breakfast, there will be drumming.

This is the official kick-off for the 2019-20 academic year in Clinton-Joanna schools. On Aug. 12, the new employees, about 40 of them, ate breakfast together. On Aug. 19, the faculty will meet its students - check the school websites for first-bell information.

In between is the Aug. 14 opening convocation, where Drum Cafe USA will make a special presentation.

An e-mail from the organization says, in part: “I have a very visual story for you. This group is going to be meeting with more than 250 Laurens County District 56 school teachers and staff in Clinton ... all of these teachers will be drumming in unison! Yes ... playing the drums ... and these school district employees have never performed together before, and may have never even touched a drum before now. ...

“It’s all about communication, bonding and team building - Creating a more vibrant culture within the school district to kick off the school year.”

Vimeo and YouTube videos show Drum City working with business groups and even total strangers to create a “percussion event”.

“The simple act of drumming has been used for centuries to send messages and create bonds within groups. Therapeutically, it has been found to reduce stress and anxiety, and even depression,” the notice of today’s event at CHS says.

For District 56, it’s just one aspect of getting the new school year started. CHS has had its registrations, and these are the other registrations:

--Today (Aug. 14), Clinton Middle, 1-3 pm; and Clinton Elementary, 5:30 pm, 5K Registration;

--Aug. 15, MS Bailey Child Development Center, 11 am - 1 pm, registration and open house;

--Aug. 15, Clinton Elementary, noon - 2 pm;

--Aug. 15, Eastside Elementary, 1 - 3 pm; and

--Aug. 15, Joanna Woodson Elementary, 1-3 pm.

These are the open house dates and times:

--Sept. 5, 5 pm, Clinton High School;

--Sept. 10. 5-7 pm, Joanna Woodson;

--Sept. 12, 5:30 pm, hot dog supper, Clinton Elementary;

--Sept. 17, 6 pm, Eastside; and

--Sept. 18, 5:30 pm, Clinton Middle School.

Also coming up for Clinton High School will be Meet the Devils Aug. 20, and the re-dedication of Wilder Stadium Aug. 21. After a 6 p.m. ribbon-cutting at the stadium’s new portion, the varsity football Red Devils will take on Berea in their only pre-season scrimmage. Admission is $5 at the gate.

Kick-off for the 2019 high school football season will be Clinton at Laurens, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30. The Red Devils first football home game under new head coach Corey Fountain will be Sept. 6. 7:30 p.m. kick-off at Wilder Stadium, against Broome High School of Spartanburg.

JV football’s kick-off will be Wednesday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m., Laurens at Clinton. Both District 56 (Wilder Stadium) and District 55 (KC Hanna Field) have a clear-bag policy for those attending football games.

(CHSAthletics.com on Facebook. Pigskin Preview will be published Aug. 28 in The Clinton Chronicle.)