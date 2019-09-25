A dramatic performance

Addiction.

The Million Dollar Band of Ware Shoals High School dramatizes the lure of and the cure for addiction in its 2019 marching show. The band placed second in its category Saturday at Midland Valley and will perform the show this Saturday at the Henry Laurens Invitational at Laurens District High School's KC Hanna Stadium. Clinton's Devil Regiment performs there, also, and the Raider Band will perform in exhibition. - Photo by Vic MacDonald; the National Drug Helpline is 1-844-289-0879.