Woodruff Man Killed in Head-On Crash with District 55 School Bus

Monday, September 9, 2019

One person died and another was injured this afternoon as a Laurens District 55 School Bus collided head-on with a car on Highway 101 between Gray Court and Woodruff. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones told WLBG it appears the school bus was traveling on SC 101 near Harris Grove Church Road when it went across the center line and collided head-on with a Ford Fairmont, killing the driver and only occupant of the car.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canup identified the deceased as 55-year-old Herman Alexander Black of 503 Wilkie Road, Woodruff. She said he was pronounced dead as of 4:35 this evening, from blunt force trauma.

District 55 Chief of Staff Ed Murry told WLBG there were no passengers on the bus. The bus driver was transported for treatment of a laceration on his head, but it was thought he will be OK.

School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters said, “We are greatly distressed by the loss of life resulting from this accident and we wish to offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We strive to operate our buses as safely as possible and will do all we can to learn from this experience. The safety and security of our students, our staff, and the community are our number one priority, and this is a tragic loss.” District spokesperson, Ed Murray, indicated that the district will have no further comments pending the outcome of the accident investigation. “We will learn what we can from this distressing event and incorporate those lessons in refining our practices and training our drivers as effectively as possible,” added Murray.

Fatality on I-26 Sunday Afternoon

Monday, September 9, 2019

The Highway Patrol states one driver died in a crash on Interstate 26 in Laurens County Sunday afternoon. A report at WYFF4.com indicates two vehicles made contact during a lane change, causing both to leave the roadway.

The crash reportedly happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 60 and involved an SUV and a pickup truck pulling a camper. A Patrol statement indicated both vehicles were changing from the left lane to the right lane when they made contact, causing the pickup truck to overturn. The pickup truck driver died at the scene, while the driver of the SUV was not injured, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not released the truck’s driver’s name overnight – Later ID: Douglas Michael Denton, 50, of Savannah, Ga.