Dec. 7 is first women's wrestling home meet

The Presbyterian College women’s wrestling team announced its inaugural schedule on Monday with a pair of home matches on the slate.

"We are super excited about this season. I think we have a great recruiting class that can do big things this season," said Head Coach Dany DeAnda. " I am looking forward to working hard this season and seeing how our year unfolds."

DeAnda and the Blue Hose open the season on October 5th when PC travels to Ferrum, Va. to face Ferrum and Gannon.

The season continues for the Blue Hose on October 26th when the King Duels in Bristol, Tenn.. Presbyterian closes out its three match road swing at the East Stroudsburg Open on November 10th.

PC welcomes in Limestone College & Life University to Clinton for its first home match of the program’s history on December 7th at 7 p.m. The Blue Hose close out the 2019 slate at the US Open in Fort Worth from Dec. 20-22.

The 2020 schedule opens for PC at the NWCA Duals on January 10 and 11 before wrapping up a roadtrip on January 18 at the Tornado Open in Bristol, Tenn..

Presbyterian returns to the mat on January 25 for a home match against Emmanuel University at 6:30 p.m.

The Blue Hose head back out to the road on February 1st to Gaffney, S.C. to face Limestone and Brewton Parker before heading to the WCWA Nationals which begin on February 7.

The season wraps up on February 22 when PC heads to the Emmanuel College Open in Franklin Springs, Ga. before heading to the Women’s National Collegiate Championship which are set to begin on March 6.

The schedule wraps up with the UWW Junior/U23 Nationals in Irving, Texas which are set to begin on May 8.

