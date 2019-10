Man found shot to death.

On Monday, Sept. 30, the Laurens County Coroner’s Office was called to Fountainbrook Lane, in Fountain Inn at 1605 due to a gunshot.

Justin Keith Durham, 30, of Taylors, was pronounced on scene at 1601.

The exact cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday.

FROM: Chief Deputy Coroner, Vickie Cheek