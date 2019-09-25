Home / Breaking News / D56 presents 4 Spirit of 56 awards

Wed, 09/25/2019 - 12:19pm Vic MacDonald
Vic MacDonald
PHOTO: In The Spirit. From left, Clinton High Athletics Director Louie Alexander, Dr. Stanley Walsh, CHS Head Athletics Trainer Nora Ann Pace, and CHS cross-country runner Autumn Faith Hill receive Spirit of 56 Awards from District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields. He said Hill finished a 3.1-mile course during a six-team meet recently at Clinton High School and suffered a heat stroke. O’Shields said Pace, Walsh and Alexander quickly and expertly got Hill into an ice bath and summoned EMS. “I saw Autumn the other day and told her, ‘You look a lot better than you did,’” O’Shields said. “She said, ‘I don’t remember you.’” O’Shields said Autumn “did her part, she finished the race,” and the three adults did theirs – “When she was in need, they did their part. It’s what really makes Clinton as a community a distinct, happy, worthwhile, enjoyable and safe place to be. If there is ever a Spirit of 56 that deserves to be, these four people deserve it.” - Vic MacDonald Photo

A Life-Saving Effort; Superintendent gets extension

 

 

Dr. David O’Shields has earned a one-year contract extension, to June 30, 2022, from a majority of the District 56 Board of Trustees.

The vote was 4-2; board members Tammy Stewart and Jan Simmons voted “no”. On a motion by board member Keith Richardson, board chairman Jim Barton and members Edna McGee, Dr. Patsy Sadler and Richardson voted “yes”. Board member Kim Williams-Carter was absent.

The extension carries with it a 4% raise, the same pay hike granted to teachers by the SC General Assembly. The board discussed the superintendent’s evaluation in executive session prior to the open session at Clinton Middle School on Monday night.

The board also was informed of upcoming dates in District 56:

  Sept. 26, hot dog supper at MS Bailey Child Development Center;

  Sept. 27, Homecoming at Clinton High School – 4 p.m. parade and 7:30 football game with halftime activities;

  Sept. 27, 9 a.m. community breakfast at Joanna Woodson Elementary School;

  Oct. 1, Eastside Elementary Literacy Night; and

  Oct. 29, Joanna Woodson Fall Festival.

Also, the board will conduct a workshop discussion on Oct. 15 about salary supplements for coaches and others within the district. The board was told that proceeds from a bond issue (no tax increase required) will be available Sept. 25; the bond will generate $679,000 for capital projects and will be paid in March 2020.

The board approved members Jan Simmons as delegate and Kim Williams-Carter as alternate for the Dec. 2019 SC School Boards Association Delegate Assembly.

The next meetings of the District 56 Board of Trustees will be Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., in the Clinton High School Auditorium and Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. in the Eastside Elementary School media center. There will be no meeting in December.

