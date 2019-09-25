D56 presents 4 Spirit of 56 awards

A Life-Saving Effort; Superintendent gets extension

Dr. David O’Shields has earned a one-year contract extension, to June 30, 2022, from a majority of the District 56 Board of Trustees.

The vote was 4-2; board members Tammy Stewart and Jan Simmons voted “no”. On a motion by board member Keith Richardson, board chairman Jim Barton and members Edna McGee, Dr. Patsy Sadler and Richardson voted “yes”. Board member Kim Williams-Carter was absent.

The extension carries with it a 4% raise, the same pay hike granted to teachers by the SC General Assembly. The board discussed the superintendent’s evaluation in executive session prior to the open session at Clinton Middle School on Monday night.

The board also was informed of upcoming dates in District 56:

 Sept. 26, hot dog supper at MS Bailey Child Development Center;

 Sept. 27, Homecoming at Clinton High School – 4 p.m. parade and 7:30 football game with halftime activities;

 Sept. 27, 9 a.m. community breakfast at Joanna Woodson Elementary School;

 Oct. 1, Eastside Elementary Literacy Night; and

 Oct. 29, Joanna Woodson Fall Festival.

Also, the board will conduct a workshop discussion on Oct. 15 about salary supplements for coaches and others within the district. The board was told that proceeds from a bond issue (no tax increase required) will be available Sept. 25; the bond will generate $679,000 for capital projects and will be paid in March 2020.

The board approved members Jan Simmons as delegate and Kim Williams-Carter as alternate for the Dec. 2019 SC School Boards Association Delegate Assembly.

The next meetings of the District 56 Board of Trustees will be Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., in the Clinton High School Auditorium and Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. in the Eastside Elementary School media center. There will be no meeting in December.