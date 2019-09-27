A Crime Report

Twenty-one new defendants have been indicted in the S.C. Attorney General’s “Cash Cow” case, and three face charges in Laurens County.

State AG Alan Wilson’s office has been pursuing the principals in a complicated conspiracy to smuggle mostly illegal drugs into many of the state’s penal institutions.

Facing charges in Laurens County are India Cierra Bryant of Greenwood, Alan Michael Cowell of Sumter and Brittney Nicole Wilson of Greenwood. All three are charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact of furnishing contraband to prisoners.

The items being smuggled into prisons include loose cigarette tobacco, cell phones and accessories, marijuana, alcoholic beverages and synthetic cannabinoids such as “K2,” “Deuce” and “Spice.”

The conspiracy allegedly involves inmate leaders who created a network of people inside and outside the prison system to acquire and distribute contraband.

Examples are friends, wives, girlfriends, relatives, former inmates and prison staff.

Among the methods used for smuggling are throw-overs into prison yards, use of prison dairy facilities, bread runs to a Columbia bakery and interaction with prison work crews.

The latest round of 21 defendants brings the total number of indictments in the operation to 38.

Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor

Friday, September 27, 2019

The pastor of a Clinton church has been charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in Greenville County. Court records indicate that 51-year-old Mims Alexander Camm of 9 Alpha Drive, Greenville was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor under Age 11 in the 1st Degree and with Criminal Sexual Conduct/Committing a Lewd Act with a Minor 14 or 15-years-old in 3rd degree. Mr. Cam was arrested September 12th. He was released from the Greenville County Detention Center last Friday, September 20th, on posting cash or surety bonds.

Camm is pastor of Clinton’s Springfield Baptist Church.

SLED Investigating Police Captain

Friday, September 27, 2019

WSPA-TV 7 reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Laurens Police Officer. Their report is that SLED says they have been investigating Captain Scott Satterfield. News 7 reports Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Cofield told them yesterday that Captain Satterfield was placed on administrative leave Wednesday evening for a personnel matter, and that he’ll remain on leave until SLED finishes their investigation.

Fire department theft suspect is arrested, charged

Authorities have identified Terry Scott Irwin, 40, of Woodruff, as the suspect in theft of equipment from the Youngs Fire Department.

After the alleged theft, the fire department was unable to operate, an earlier statement said.

Other departments covered the Youngs area, a report said, and have loaned equipment.

Irwin was arrested and charged Friday in connection with the thefts on Sept. 11. The equipment he allegedly stole has been replaced, but it has not been recovered.

The arrest was made and the matter investigated by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this missing equipment is urged to contact the LCSO at (864) 984-4967 or Laurens County Crimestoppers at (864) 68-CRIME.

Criminal Sexual Conduct with Two Teens Alleged

Monday, September 23, 2019

An Owings community resident has been charged with inappropriate contact with two teenaged females in Western Laurens County. Ware Shoals Police Friday arrested 44-year-old Randell Wade Medlin of 4605 North Old Laurens, Road, Gray Court and served him warrants charging Assault and Battery 2nd Degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor under age 16. Corporal Davis stated he responded to a report of a sexual assault at Pitts Park, in the Laurens County area of Ware Shoals.

One of the 15-year-old victims reportedly stated that she was on a float in the river when Medlin approached her and allegedly began rubbing and tickling her on the side, then reached inside her bathing suit and rubbed her intimate parts. The other 15-year-old reportedly stated that Medlin approached her in the water and tried to get in the float with her. She alleged that when she was attempting to get away, he grabbed her and pulled her into his lap and began pushing her to shore while touching on her bottom on top of her suit bottoms.

Mr. Medlin was released from the Johnson Detention Center this weekend on posting $50,000 cash or surety bonds.

"CASH COW"

http://www.scag.gov/archives/39553