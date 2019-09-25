CPST Commission awaits an appointment

COUNTY DELAYS APPOINTMENTS.

Appointments to the Laurens County Capital Projects Sales Tax Commission are at a stand-still, until Clinton and Laurens members appoint a third from the Fountain Inn - Gray Court Owings - Cross Hill - Waterloo area.

County Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts made the announcement Tuesday night. The council has three appointments to make; Pitts said those will be delayed until gender and race equality can be assured on the commission with the county’s three appointees.

This commission will vet projects and write the ballot question that Laurens County voters will consider in the November 2020 General Election. The Capital Initiative puts a 1-cent local sales tax (some exemptions) in effect in Laurens County for 8 years.

The tax will generate $50 million, the SC Department of Revenue projects.

The county council received legal advice about the Capital Projects Sales Tax during a closed-to-the-public session at its Sept. 24 meeting. The council has a few nominees for the Capital Projects Sales Tax Commission, and may have discussed these names also during the executive session.

The closed session lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes. Also discussed were personnel matters related to information technology and human resources, and legal advice related to a recent SC Supreme Court decision, Pitts announced.

The City of Clinton has named Walter Hughes III as its representative on the CPST Commission. The City of Laurens has not named its appointee.

OTHER: Council was told the following rural fire departments have received grants:

-- Durbin Creek, $23,607.76 for extrication tools;

-- Hickory Tavern, $29,997 for extrication tools;

-- Renno, $30,000 for SCBAs (air packs);

-- Sandy Springs, $30,000 for SCBAs;

-- Waterloo, $23,907.86 for extrication tools;

-- Western Laurens, $30,000 for extrication tools;

-- Gray Court, $33,300 for extrication tools;

-- Joanna, $66,600 for extrication tools;

-- Western Laurens, $50,000 for extrication tools.

The money comes from VSAFE grants (no match required) and AFG (Assistance to Firefighters Grants - match required. There were 151 applications submitted for $3.9 million - 50 grants were awarded from 19 counties.

In all, the Laurens County Fire Service is receiving $317,412.61 in grand-funding.