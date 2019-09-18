The Coach & The Rotarians

Coach Fountain: At one point, “I knew I wasn’t where God wanted me to be.”

New Clinton High School Football Head Coach Corey Fountain gave his personal and gridiron philosophy last Tuesday to the Clinton Rotary Club.

“There are a lot of people in this room who sacrifice a lot to make this community better,” Fountain said. “Be a light in this dark world. I’m trying to help these young men be the best that they can be at home, in the school, and on the football field, so they can keep moving forward.”

Fountain was working as a Medicaid auditor (he has a degree in business and accounting), and was the person a healthcare provider least enjoyed seeing walk through the door. “So my work was in a closet somewhere they put me, or in a cubicle, and I just knew that wasn’t what God wanted me to do. I looked into alternate certification for teachers, and I had the paperwork sitting on my desk. I got a call from my old high school coach, who was going to Laurens. He asked me, ‘Could you coach and teach?’ I told him, ‘Coach, I’ve already filled out the paperwork, let me call you back.’”

Fountain sold a house he had bought the year before in Columbia and “headed up the road to Laurens.” That led to a job in Lamar, his high school alma mater, and a lot of success on the football field - then, that led to Clinton.

As long as he is the Red Devils’ coach, Fountain said of the players, “I will love them and I will encourage them. I encourage everyone to bloom where God has planted you, be an inspiration to others, and live the best life God has for you to live.”

Answering questions, Fountain said the challenge here is what he expected. “Yes, I knew what I was getting into,” Fountain said. “Developing young men - they need a new culture, a breath of fresh air. Lamar was my alma mater and I enjoyed coaching there very much. The last couple of years, I felt God was leading me in a different direction, where I could reach more players.”

Under Fountain’s direction, Clinton Middle and High Schools are fielding a 7th grade team, an 8th grade team, JV and varsity. In the first two games, the JV lost a 2-pointer to Laurens and defeated Broome; the varsity lost to Laurens and Broome. “We have lifting class, in fact, that’s where I’m headed when I leave here,” the coach said. “We work on special teams ‘til the other coaches get out of class. Lately, it’s been too hot to practice much.”

He is working on a way “to get all our players in last block; that would be a great advantage to our kids, we could be finished with practice by 4 o’clock.”

Soon the Red Devils will begin tutoring class. Fountain said, “Mondays and Thursdays, we start practice at 4 o’clock. Any player with less than a B has tutoring.

“Any student we think can play in college will take ACT-SAT Prep. We will help them reach their goals.”

Fountain reviewed for the Rotarians his coaching history and his new-to-Clinton assistants. “At Lamar, you do everything. I was the wide receivers coach at North Greenville. I have been on teams that did not win any games, I have been on teams that won all their games, and everything in between. You definitely appreciate the wins, and what it takes when you get to the point where you’re winning more games than you’re losing.”

Clinton started with 80 in the spring - “I wanted everybody to come out for spring practice, that’s where we can evaluate what we have. That was rising 9th graders, 10th and 11th graders; seniors, we didn’t have. We now have 62 kids - some kids just don’t like that work. We have some kids who came out that didn’t play last year,” Fountain said. “You’ve got to invest in those younger kids. If you’re weak and you’re not conditioned, you’re not going to be very good. We are going to be as strong and physically conditioned as we can be.”