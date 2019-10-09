Clinton Police allege drugs sales, attempted murder

ATTEMPTED MURDER -- and TWO MEN HAVE BEEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SELLING DRUGS NEAR PARK & SCHOOL - CLINTON.

Attempted Murder Over 36 Hour Kidnapping

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

A Clinton man is accused of attempting to kill a woman with multiple assaults while holding her hostage over a 36-hour period including last Saturday. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office charged 33-year-old Terrance Renard Young of 1003 Elizabeth Street, Clinton with Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and Kidnapping.

Deputy Gerard Hilderbrandt states that on September 7th Young attempted Murder in that he struck the victim in the head multiple times, causing her head to strike the wall multiple times. This reportedly resulted in subdural hematoma (brain bleed). The victim was hospitalized in ICU as a result of the assault. Deputy Hilderbrandt states that Young committed the domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature by striking the victim in her head and face multiple times during the 36 hours he kidnapped her. The Kidnap warrant states that Young stole the victim’s cell phone and confined her for 36 hours without allowing her to make a phone call or to leave.

Terrance Renard Young was held overnight in the Johnson Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing on the three charges.

Heroin & Fentanyl Powder Sold Undercover

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Distributing a mix of Heroin and Fentanyl powder the last day of last year is alleged with a Clinton Police arrest yesterday. 27-year-old Stephen Andrew Polson of Milling Street, Clinton is charged with Distribution of Heroin and Distribution of Heroin within Proximity of a Park. Warrants citing the investigation of Detective Prather and Captain Goggins allege that on December 31st, 2018 Mr. Polson distributed a quality of a white-powder substance to a confidential informant working in an undercover capacity. It notes the powder was sent to SLED for analysis and came back as Heroin and Fentanyl mix. The undercover sale allegedly occurred at 115 Milling Street, within a half-mile of a park on Jefferson Street. Stephen Andrew Polson remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning with cash or surety bonds set on the two charges totaling $25,000.

Multiple Counts of 3rd or Sub. Meth Charges

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Clinton Police allege a drug possession late last month on a man also wanted for not showing in court for six other charges last week. Clinton Police yesterday charged 52-year-old Patrick Michael Lee Johnson of 100 Stewart Street, Clinton with Possession of Less than One Gram of Meth. Sgt. Shane Prather states that on August 26th Patrick M. Johnson had in his possession a quantity of less than one gram of Methamphetamines at 113 Colleton Lane in Clinton. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was set on that charge during arraignment in Clinton.

The Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, has served Patrick Johnson with six Bench Warrants. They state he failed to appear in General Sessions Court last week, on September 3rd, to face three charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, 3rd or subsequent offense and three more charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute within Proximity of a School. Patrick Johnson is now to be held until he appears in court to face these six charges.