Clinton Police allege drugs sales

TWO MEN HAVE BEEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SELLING DRUGS NEAR PARK & SCHOOL - CLINTON.

Heroin & Fentanyl Powder Sold Undercover

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Distributing a mix of Heroin and Fentanyl powder the last day of last year is alleged with a Clinton Police arrest yesterday. 27-year-old Stephen Andrew Polson of Milling Street, Clinton is charged with Distribution of Heroin and Distribution of Heroin within Proximity of a Park. Warrants citing the investigation of Detective Prather and Captain Goggins allege that on December 31st, 2018 Mr. Polson distributed a quality of a white-powder substance to a confidential informant working in an undercover capacity. It notes the powder was sent to SLED for analysis and came back as Heroin and Fentanyl mix. The undercover sale allegedly occurred at 115 Milling Street, within a half-mile of a park on Jefferson Street. Stephen Andrew Polson remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning with cash or surety bonds set on the two charges totaling $25,000.

Multiple Counts of 3rd or Sub. Meth Charges

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Clinton Police allege a drug possession late last month on a man also wanted for not showing in court for six other charges last week. Clinton Police yesterday charged 52-year-old Patrick Michael Lee Johnson of 100 Stewart Street, Clinton with Possession of Less than One Gram of Meth. Sgt. Shane Prather states that on August 26th Patrick M. Johnson had in his possession a quantity of less than one gram of Methamphetamines at 113 Colleton Lane in Clinton. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was set on that charge during arraignment in Clinton.

The Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, has served Patrick Johnson with six Bench Warrants. They state he failed to appear in General Sessions Court last week, on September 3rd, to face three charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, 3rd or subsequent offense and three more charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute within Proximity of a School. Patrick Johnson is now to be held until he appears in court to face these six charges.