Clear Bags at Bailey Memorial & Templeton

Presbyterian College Athletics to Implement Clear Bag Policy -- Oct. 19.

In an effort to enhance fan safety, Presbyterian College Athletics will be implementing a clear bag policy for athletic-ticketed events held at Bailey Memorial Stadium and the Ross E. Templeton Center, beginning with the October 19 football game against Kennesaw State.

Fans wishing to enter home PC football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball games will be expected to comply with the clear bag policy, which is consistent with other college and professional stadiums and arenas. Clear bags may be purchased at the Scotsman’s Corner at Bailey Stadium during the Sept. 21 football game against Eastern Kentucky or in Springs Student Center.

PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE CLEAR BAG POLICY

Only clear tote bags that do not exceed 12 in x 6 in x 12 in or one-gallon plastic freezer bags will be allowed. In addition, small handheld clutch purses no larger than 4.5 in x 6.5 in will be permitted. Fans will also be able to carry other items into the venues, such as binoculars, blankets, cameras and smartphones.

Approved Bags

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small handheld clutch bags no larger than 4.5" x 6.5"

Medically necessary items (after proper inspection at specified gates)

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch/Drawstring bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Diaper bags

Binocular cases

Camera bags

Coolers

CLEAR BAG POLICY FAQ

Why is Presbyterian College adopting this policy?

Presbyterian College continues to review its policies to enhance public safety and ensuring the safety of our guests is a top priority. The clear bag policy is about both safety and improving the overall fan experience.

How does this policy improve public safety?

Clear bags are easier and faster to search, greatly reducing faulty bag searches. It also supports the Department of Homeland Security's "See Something, Say Something" campaign.

How many bags can each person bring into the venue?

Each ticketed guest can carry one large clear bag -- either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or the 12" x 6" x 12" clear bag -- plus a small clutch purse (4.5" x 6.5"). The small clutch must be carried into the venue outside the clear bag and is subject to search.

What happens if I show up at the gate with a bag that is not permitted?

Guests carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will not be admitted to the venue. They may return their bag to their car or will be provided a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag into which to transfer their belonging before entering the stadium or arena. Transferring items to a venue-provided bag requires disposal of the non-approved bag, unless it fits into the clear bag.

Are team-branded bags available?

Guests who desire to carry Presbyterian College branded bags may purchase them at the Scotsman Corner located in Springs Student Center or inside Bailey Stadium and Templeton Center on game days.

Can I bring my purse?

Yes, as long as it meets the size requirements. A small clutch purse, with or without a handle or strap, is permitted along with either the 12" x 6" x 12" clear tote bag or one-gallon freezer bag.

What about diaper bags?

Diapers and other baby supplies can be carried in a clear bag. Each member of a family, including children, is allowed to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse into the venue.

Can I carry cameras, binoculars, smart phones or tablets separately from the clear bag?

Binoculars or a phone or camera can be carried into the venue so long as it is not in its own bag.

Are seat cushions allowed to be carried into the venue?

Approved seat cushions may be carried into the venue. Non-approved seat cushions and chairbacks include any that have arm rests and any large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers.

If I have certain items that I need to bring into the venue for medical reasons and they won't fit in the clear bag, what do I do?

Guests carrying medically necessary bags or equipment into the venue will be required to have their bag/equipment inspected by security.

Does this policy apply to me if I'm working at the game, not attending as a fan?

Support staff and personnel such as equipment technicians, media, caterers, etc., will continue to enter the stadium and arena through designated areas. These individuals and any items that they bring into the stadium will continue to be screened based on procedures that are already in place.