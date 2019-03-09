City Council takes first step toward a bike path on Broad

The City of Clinton took an important first step toward placing bike lanes on South Broad Street.

City Council voted unanimously on a resolution supporting bike lanes for biking safety and to promote pedestrian and cycling activity in the city. Those attending Tuesday night's City Council Meeting applauded the vote.

“We appreciate all the support,” said Bud Marchant, director of Laurens County Trails.

Prior to the meeting, Council was presented with a petition with 230 signatures in support of the bike lanes.

“That shows people are interested in this for Clinton,” said Marchant. “This will encourage bikes downtown, more synergy downtown. It makes our community viable and attracts new residents.”

The process is not easy. City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said he is for the bike lanes, but wants them to be safe.

“We’ve been told by DOT that we need 8 more feet of pavement,” he said. “I won’t give up and will keep working on it. Maybe there are some alternative routes.”

Marchant said it is not a simple process, but said other towns have been successful. He compares Clinton to West Pelzer, which put bike lanes along state Hwy. 8.

“We have an advantage of a dedicated truck route,” said Marchant. “I would like to help the City Manager explore this. Tonight is a good start and we’ll see what happens.”

If the bike lanes come to fruition, it will be a first for Laurens County.

In relation to the matter, stump removal along Broad Street began Sept. 4. The fixing of sidewalks will follow. Underground utilities are being explored. Paving should begin in the near future, but has been pushed back due to a backlog of work across the state.

Police & Fire Building

Cannon said the current public safety building has served its useful life and needs to be replaced. HVAC and plumbing are worn out, he said.

“We are in the process to determine needs of employees and meeting with design people,” he said.

A new fire department would be built on the empty lot to the north of the old building. Once built, the old building would be torn down and the police would be relocated to the new fire building, as a new police department would be built on the old site.

Cannon hopes to present preliminary drawings in the next 60 days. No estimated cost has been given for the project.

Recreation Complex

Cannon said soil samples are being taken at the Recreation Complex site and results are expected anytime. Several contracts will be awarded during construction, starting with road construction, utilities and mass grading. A field and grass specialist will be needed. Facility construction may be another contractor. The City is working with WK Dixon and DP3 Architects now.

The cost for the complex will be 6-7 million, not including an amphitheater that will be included later. Cannon said the City has two or three options for funding, including accommodation and hospitality tax.

In other business, Council approved the following proclamations:

• Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, Bicycling and Pedestrian Awareness Month, Campus Fire Safety Month, National Preparedness Month, Hispanic and Latino Month, POW/MIA Recognition.

• A resolution supporting the 2020 Census partnership was approved.

• Susan Galloway of Clinton addressed Council during public comment, inviting everyone to the Clinton Community Garden’s 4th Annual Gathering at the Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. She said more than 200 people attend the event. The block party includes food and music, and a ribbon cutting for a new pavilion and deck.

Galloway also thanked Council for their support of the fund-raising event for the Downtown Mural. “(The mural) is generating a lot of excitement and chatter,” she said.

• After a 2 hour plus executive session, on one legal matter relating to PMPA and three contractual matters relating to the sale and purchase of real property, no action was taken. A legal matter relating to the City Council agenda was removed from the agenda.