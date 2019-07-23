Choking & Striking Victim Is Alleged

Assault on Partner & Another Woman Alleged Against Clinton Man.

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

A man’s assault on his significant other Sunday and actions toward another woman during the assault were alleged with an arrest by Clinton Police yesterday. 25-year-old William Patrick Lynch, Jr. of 735 Airport Road, Clinton is charged with 1st Degree Domestic Assault and with 1st Degree Assault and Battery along with Driving under Suspension.

Officer Jason Kelly states that on July 21st the defendant committed domestic violence in the 1st degree, placing his hands around the victim’s neck, impeding her breathing and airflow. He then threw her to the ground before repeatedly striking her in and about her face and upper body with a closed fist. He is also accused of kicking and stomping on her after throwing her to the ground. Lynch is accused of threatening the use of force when the victim advised she was calling police. The warrant states they live together and have children in common and that this occurred Sunday at their residence.

In a warrant charging 1st Degree Assault and Battery, Officer Kelly states that Mr. Lynch assaulted another victim Sunday by offering to cause her great bodily harm or death while having the present ability to do so. The officer states that Lynch threatened to kill her if she called police for help while he was violently assaulting another victim at 735 Airport Road in Clinton.

In a third warrant charging Driving under Suspension, Officer Kelly states that Lynch operated a motor vehicle Sunday on Airport Road and Bond Street while his privilege to drive had been denied or suspended.

Municipal Judge Link set a cash or surety bond on the 1st Degree Domestic Violence charge at $15,000. A $647 personal recognizance bond was set on the Driving under Suspension warrant. No bond was yet noted earlier this morning on the 1st Degree Assault and Battery charge. William Patrick Lynch Jr. remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

Dog Dies, Unable to Reach Shade or Water

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Laurens Police have charged a man with causing his dog to die from the heat. Sunday, they arrested 43-year-old Ian Gerrard Calwile of 310 Chestnut Street, Laurens. Officers subsequently have charged him with Ill Treatment of Animals.

A warrant cites an investigation of Officer Gault as indicating that on July 21st Mr. Calwile caused a Pit Bull dog to die due to neglect from failure to provide adequate water and shelter in temperatures surpassing ninety degrees. The animal was unable to move itself to a shady part of the backyard as the metal tether attacked to the dog was not long enough to allow it to do so. This occurred at 310 Chestnut Street in Laurens. Ian Calwile was released yesterday on posting a $5,000 cash or surety bond.