Car vs motorcycle wreck in Laurens

A TV report says car and motorcycle collided in Laurens - Facebook post says two on the motorcycle have died - IDs are confirmed.

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Three people are in the hospital after a collision in Laurens unfolded Saturday evening.

Laurens police chief Krissy Cofield tells FOX Carolina the collision unfolded just before 10 p.m. on Church Street, near Anderson Drive. Cofield says a motorcycle and car collided, injuring the driver of the car and the two occupants on the motorcycle.

All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment - the Coroner's Office confirmed the two deaths, April Hughes Lewis, 49, and Tony Rudean Hall, 53, both of Waterloo. They were not wearing helmets; an autopsy will be conducted Monday.

Cofield also tells FOX Carolina further updates are expected for Sunday. No word on the car driver.