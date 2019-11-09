Home / Breaking News / Breakfast Fly-In

Breakfast Fly-In

Wed, 09/11/2019 - 9:46am Vic MacDonald

 

SC Breakfast Club Fly-In – Laurens County Airport This Sunday.

 

 

The Laurens County Airport will host the SC Breakfast Club on Sunday, Sept. 15. 

The SC Breakfast Club was founded in 1938 and except for a couple of years during WWII it has met continuously, weather permitting, every two weeks at a host airport.

The SC Breakfast Club is an informal organization where pilots and aviation enthusiast gather for breakfast and catch-up on aviation news. Last year, there were approximately 50 aircraft visiting the airport from all over South Carolina.

Aircraft begin arriving around 8:30 – 9 a.m. and depart the airport by noon. A hearty breakfast is provided by Boy Scout Troop and Pack 339 from Laurens for $8 for adults and $5 for youth under 12. This event is a fundraiser for the troop.

Visit the SC Breakfast Club website at southcarolinabreakfastclub.com for additional information. The public is invited.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here