Breakfast Fly-In

SC Breakfast Club Fly-In – Laurens County Airport This Sunday.

The Laurens County Airport will host the SC Breakfast Club on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The SC Breakfast Club was founded in 1938 and except for a couple of years during WWII it has met continuously, weather permitting, every two weeks at a host airport.

The SC Breakfast Club is an informal organization where pilots and aviation enthusiast gather for breakfast and catch-up on aviation news. Last year, there were approximately 50 aircraft visiting the airport from all over South Carolina.

Aircraft begin arriving around 8:30 – 9 a.m. and depart the airport by noon. A hearty breakfast is provided by Boy Scout Troop and Pack 339 from Laurens for $8 for adults and $5 for youth under 12. This event is a fundraiser for the troop.

Visit the SC Breakfast Club website at southcarolinabreakfastclub.com for additional information. The public is invited.