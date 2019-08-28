Book launching in Laurens

SAVE THE DATE: Laurens County Author Tilly Culbertson launches her book.

“And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all of the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.” (Genesis 1:29, KJV)

Til Culbertson

From The Clinton Chronicle Horizon

The teacher has become the learner.

Til Culbertson, who 25 years ago with her husband Glenn founded Laurens Academy, has embarked on her latest education mission, launching a children’s book that explains how God has provided everything we need for survival.

It’s “The Back to God Game,” and it has evolved from a real-life story. Culbertson and grandson Alden were on a car ride and began playing a game that, long before, Til had played with son Ryland. “He (Ry) doesn’t even remember playing it.”

Culbertson said, “I’ve wanted to write a book since I was a child.”

After the day-to-day of Laurens Academy, Til Culbertson, daughter of two deaf parents, a printing house proofreader, volleyball player at Presbyterian College and a volleyball coach, launched Yo Cup coffee house and bakery. It had locations in Clinton and Laurens, but “I was working myself to death.” She slowed down but realized, “I’m not dead. I still want to make a difference.”

That’s why she is self-publishing this book. And, to accomplish that, she has watched “a ton of webinars,” on self-publishing, marketing on Amazon and developing a pen name. “People all the time think Til is a man,” she said, “(but) this is not a man’s book.

“I’m a jack of all trades, master of none. I’ve always wanted to write but nobody wants to read about my experiences.”

Though she does have some colorful stories to tell. Once, she and young Ryland were stopped by the police, and not just a minor traffic stop. We’re talking every officer patrolling that day, in Clinton, because they thought Ry’s red cap was a dead-ringer for the cap a bank robber had worn in Laurens. Dealing with hundreds of students in a quarter century association with Laurens Academy has produced thousands of stories, as well.

That all grew from 10 5th graders in one room of a church, and later a portable. The academy grew to its highest enrollment of 308 in 2002. Laurens Academy held its 25th anniversary open house on Feb. 7 (the day Til was interviewed for this article).

“I so appreciate everyone there now who keeps it going. I am grateful for those 10 students’ parents who brought them to me, in a one-room school. I don’t know that I would have done it.

“I sit in a full gym, on Grandparents‘ Day, with all those banners (championships and star players), and all that noise, and I get a tear.”

She gets the special honor, at each graduation, to present a senior with a special award. For her legacy contributions to education in Laurens County, Til Culbertson is co-recipient of The Clinton Chronicle Horizon Teacher of the Year honor.

Now, to be a self-published author, Culbertson is on a mission to raise $4,000 - one cupcake at a time. A master baker who’s catered countless wedding receptions, she was taking time away from lucrative Valentine’s Day baking to sit for a newspaper interview. If she raises $4,000, she pays for illustrations. If pre-orders go well (through a website), she will be able to order 1,000 books, fulfill the pre-orders and invite all the pre-ordering customers to the first book-signing, then look at ordering more in time for Christmas.

Culbertson has two more books at the fore-front of her ever-active mind, and others on “the drawing board”. This first book charts how everything we have comes from God - a chair, from wood, from a tree, from the soil; a car, from metal, from the earth - interior leather, from a cow, from God giving man dominion over animals.

A healthy-eating and tower-garden enthusiast, Culbertson said, “Genesis 1:29 tells us God gave us all the food we need. Think about it, everything is from the Earth - nothing has been brought to the Earth from the outside.”

Ore is minded from the ground.

Trees grow from the soil.

Water covers 7/10s of the planet’s surface.

All from God, Culbertson said.

One reason she is going the self-publishing route is because traditional publishers don’t look at unsolicited manuscripts, and they advise authors to leave “God” out of their books. Making it “Christian” alienates at least half the audience is the logic behind the suggestion.

“If I leave God out, there might as well not even be a book,” she said.

Once she grabbed the “Back to God Game” idea, the book flowed to paper over a weekend. It’s meant to be read aloud, and likely is a grandparent-to-grandchild gift, rather than the other way around. Of course, the author has no objection to a child buying the book and presenting it, with a reading request, to a grandparent or parent. “It’s good for children and adults to think about this,” Culbertson said. “I’ve had my pastor and teacher-friends read it, and they all said, ‘I can see myself doing this’. Some have said, ‘I can hear your voice reading it’. Many of them say, ‘I have never thought of this’ (the idea that every product in the world can be traced back to God).”

If everything goes as planned, the book will be ready in August. It’s 32 pages, 8 1/2 x 11 and fully illustrated. True to form - the teacher becomes the learner - she has taken webinar instruction on how to market through Amazon.

Culbertson said she knows public schools cannot bring her in for readings.

But she would love to read her book during children’s sermons in church, in private or charter schools, and to youth groups. After the story, the book has a guided activity for adults and children to do together, and some scientific data about natural elements. The story does include a reference to tower-gardens, but Culbertson is quick to say she is not “selling anything”. The inventor of tower-gardens lives in Greenville, she said, and it has been very enlightening to be able to interact with him.

“God has a plan for our health,” Culbertson said.

Her book encourages creation science, thankfulness, and family unity. It will be published under her pen name “Tilly Culbertson” - family and friends have long called her Tilly.

She grew up with ink in her blood.

Her dad ran a print shop, and because he was deaf and immune to loud noise, he could spend hours setting type with a lithograph. Tilly was his proof-reader. Her dad taught printing at a school for the deaf in Virginia; Til has taught innumerable sign-language classes. She says she could never understand why people would say “I’m so sorry” when she told them both her parents were deaf.

“I never knew anything different,” she said. Her parents were deaf, not dead, and for that she was grateful.

She was teaching in Laurens - where she inaugurated the accelerated reader program - when Glenn came into her classroom one day and said their daughter would not be attending her school. Their one-room school morphed into an academy on Hwy 49 with portables. When those were destroyed by a fire, they acquired $1.2 million and built a gym - two stories with classrooms and auxiliary spaces in the same building. Two years ago, Laurens Academy survived a near-direct hit by a tornado. All their graduates go to college; their girls’ basketball team is favored to repeat as state champion.

Culbertson said the two crowning achievements of Laurens Academy are “every child can participate in sports” and the C students gets the same opportunities as the A students. Her playing days at PC taught her the value of young people participating in team sports. It is a K-12 family environment, she said. “What people love about it,” Culbertson said, “is it’s so easy to get involved.”

Laurens Academy has a thriving foreign students’ program. Many students come from China, as their families want them to attend American universities. Others come for a year abroad experience. “I had two French exchange students, boys, and that was an experience,” she said. “I had to bring in an interpreter.”

Foreign students “saved the school,” Culbertson said, “and we introduce them to Christ.”

Culbertson said Laurens Academy is grateful to Thornwell for providing a home for the foreign students, and appreciates the countless parents who have sheltered the students in their own homes.

True to a message in “The Back to God Game” book - thankfulness - Culbertson said she, Glenn and others have always resisted offers to make Laurens Academy a charter school. The offers come with a stipulation - to sanitize God from the curriculum.

Til says, “The school is in God’s hands. We’re not taking it out.”

More info: Blessed-press.com