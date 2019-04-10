Blue Hose looking for 1st 2019 win

BIG SOUTH OPENER ON THE ROAD.

The Presbyterian College football team travels to Campbell to open Big South play on Saturday afternoon at Barker-Lane Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN3 and can also be heard on WPCC 96.5 FM and Fox Sports 98.3 FM.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: Presbyterian (0-4) at Campbell (3-1)

WHERE: Barker-Lane Stadium (Buies Creek, N.C.)

WHEN: Saturday, October 5 (1:00 p.m.)

THE SERIES: PC leads 3-1

LAST MEETING: Campbell defeated Presbyterian 34-6 in the Blue Hose 2018 senior day matchup last year.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

WATCH: ESPN3 (Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Erin Summers)

LISTEN: Fox Sports 98.3 FM | WPCC 96.5 FM (Ryan Clary, Tyler Shugart)

LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

SOCIAL MEDIA: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) | @BlueHoseSports

GAME NOTES: Presbyterian Notes | Campbell Notes | Big South Notes

Last Time Out

• Redshirt sophomore Brandon Thompson picked up a pair of touchdowns however North Alabama came away with the 41-21 victory on Saturday afternoon at Braly Stadium.

• Thompson had a season-high 228 passing yards while also recording his first two touchdown passes as a Blue Hose.

• Sophomore Dohnte Meyers picked up his first 100 yard receiving game of his career. Meyers had five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

• Sophomore Noah Suber led the defense with a career-high eight tackles. Redshirt sophomore Tanner Wilhelm picked up a career-high with six tackles.

PC Continues Road Swing With Big South Opener

• The Blue Hose continue their three game roadtrip with a Big South opening matchup against Campbell.

• The Camels earned a 34-6 victory over the Blue Hose in last season’s senior day meeting at PC.

Campbell Setting The Mark

• Junior linebacker Colby Campbell is tied for the league lead with 44 tackles on the season. He’s had three games with 10+ tackles. Campbell leads the league with 11.0 tackles per game.

• Campbell is second in the league with 3.5 sacks on the season.

Blue Hose To Honor Cally Gault

• The 2019 Presbyterian College football team will honor late head coach Cally Gault throughout the 2019 season with a decal on the back of their helmets.

• During Gault’s 22-year tenure (1963 to 1984), PC won a total of 126 games, most still by a PC head football coach.

• He posted eight seven-win seasons, including a best 11-2 mark during the 1979 season when the Blue Hose won the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Championship. Presbyterian won the SAC Championship in 1978 with an 8-2-1 mark as well.

• Under Gault 57 players earned allSAC honors, while 21 were named All-Americans. He won three SAC coach of the year awards in 1977,1979, and 1984. Jimmy Spence and Clayto Burke were each named SAC offensive players of the year in 1978 and 1979, respectively. With Charles Huff taking home defensive player of the year honors in 1984.

Blue Hose in the Ranks

• Linebacker Colby Campbell leads the conference with 44 tackles.

• Campbell is tied for second with 7.0 tackles for loss and is second with 3.5 sacks.

• Defensive Back Rod Haygood is tied for second with a pair of interceptions. He is also tied for fourth in the Big South with four passes defensed.

• Wide Receiver Keith Pearson is second in the league with 5.8 catches per game.

• Pearson is also ninth in the league with 214 yards receiving.

• Running Back Jarius Jeter is seventh in the conference with 263 yards rushing on the year. Jeter also sits seventh with 65.8 yards per game.

Scouting the Camels

• Campbell enters Saturday’s contest with a 3-1 record coming off of a 34-27 win against Mercer last time out.

• The Camels also have victories this season over Shaw (38-14) and Davidson (31-29).

• Freshman Hajj-Malik Williams leads the Campbell offense with 842 yards passing and eight touchdowns on the season. Williams also has 180 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

• Johnathan Hawkins leads the ground game with 190 rushing yards and a team-high three touchdowns.

• Caleb Snead leads the wideouts with 14 catches for 241 yards and four touchdowns.

• Justice Galloway-Velazquez leads the Camel defense with 37 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

• Snead ranks second in the conference with four receiving touchdowns.

• Williams also sits second in the league with eight passing touchdowns.

Up Next

• Presbyterian wraps up its three game road swing next weekend as the Blue Hose venture to Monmouth for a 1 pm kick against the Hawks. The game will be shown live on ESPN+ from West Long Branch, N.J. on Saturday afternoon.