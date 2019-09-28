Blue Hose falls by 20 at North Alabama

It's an 11-game losing streak for Presbyterian College football.

FLORENCE, ALA. – Redshirt sophomore Brandon Thompson picked up a pair of touchdowns; however, North Alabama came away with the 41-21 victory on Saturday afternoon at Braly Stadium. Thompson passed for 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Final Score: North Alabama 41, Presbyterian 21

Location: Florence, Ala (Braly Stadium)

Records: Presbyterian (0-4) | North Alabama (2-3)

PC football's 11-game losing streak the longest current streak in NCAA Division I FCS - Akron has the longest current losing streak in FCS at 10 games. This is PC's second season playing non-scholarship football; in 2021 the Blue Hose enter the Pioneer Football League where all members play non-athletic-scholarship football (the football players can qualify for academic scholarships).

OPENING KICK

- Thompson had a season-high 228 passing yards while also recording his first two touchdowns passes as a Blue Hose.

- Thompson connected with freshman Jaiden Turner for the score which gave Turner his first career touchdown.

- Sophomore Dohnte Meyers picked up his first 100 yard receiving game of his career. Meyers had five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

- Sophomore Noah Suber led the defense with a career-high eight tackles. Redshirt sophomore Tanner Wilhelm picked up career-high with six tackles.

- Freshman Jeffrey Smyth recorded a career-high five tackles.

- Presbyterian got the scoring started early in the opening quarter with a safety from Nick Chiaravalloti and Airon Buick. It marked the first safety by the Blue Hose since Donelle Williams recorded a safety vs. Coastal Carolina on Nov. 5, 2011.

- Junior Colby Campbell recorded a sack in the first quarter to give him a team-high 3.5 sacks on the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- PC got on the board first with a safety off of a Buick and Chiaravalloti sack of the UNA quarterback in the endzone for a 2-0 lead.

- North Alabama took advantage of a PC turnover with a 55-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-2 late in the first quarter.

- UNA pushed the lead to 14-2 on an 88 yard rushing score.

- Presbyterian responded with an eight play drive capped by Thompson connecting with Turner for a 16-yard score to cut the Lions lead to 14-9.

- The hosts pushed across a touchdown in the final minute of the opening half to take a 21-9 lead to the break.

- North Alabama picked up a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half to advance the lead to 28-9. UNA added a field goal in the third to push its lead to 31-9.

- The Blue Hose cut into the Lions lead with a three play drive capped by a 47-yard pitch and catch from Thompson to Meyers to make it 31-15 UNA.

- The hosts responded to the PC score quickly with an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown to make it 38-15. UNA added a 30-yard field goal to push the lead to 41-15.

- Huff hooked up with Pearson in the final minutes of the game to give UNA a 41-21 final score.

UP NEXT

- PC continues its three-game road swing in its Big South opener next Saturday when the Blue Hose travel to Buies Creek to face Campbell. Kick is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN3.