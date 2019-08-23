Home / Breaking News / Bicyclist died at wreck scene

Bicyclist died at wreck scene

Fri, 08/23/2019 - 8:49am Vic MacDonald
Update From: Vickie Cheek, Chief Deputy Coroner: Richard Bouchard, 67, of Cassidi Court, Simpsonville was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on 101 N, Gray Court, SC on Aug. 22, 2019. Mr. Bouchard was pronounced on scene at 7:30 pm from blunt force injuries.

Fatality near Gray Court W- VICTIM ID.

 

A bicyclist was killed and a 16-year-old was charged in connection with a fatal collision Thursday evening near Gray Court.

The victim has not been identified. The driver charged was not identified because of juvenile status.

The collision happened about 7:25 pm on Hwy 101, 1.3 miles north of Gray Court, according to Trooper Joel Hovis of the SC Highway Patrol. The 16-year-old was driving a 2015 Nissan and was wearing a seat belt; this driver has been charged with going too fast for conditions.

The Nissan struck the rear of the bicycle, Hovis said, and the bicyclist who was wearing a helmet died at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the SCHP MATT team. It is the 11th fatal accident in Laurens County this year.

 

