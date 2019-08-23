Bicyclist died at wreck scene

Fatality near Gray Court W- VICTIM ID.

A bicyclist was killed and a 16-year-old was charged in connection with a fatal collision Thursday evening near Gray Court.

The victim has not been identified. The driver charged was not identified because of juvenile status.

The collision happened about 7:25 pm on Hwy 101, 1.3 miles north of Gray Court, according to Trooper Joel Hovis of the SC Highway Patrol. The 16-year-old was driving a 2015 Nissan and was wearing a seat belt; this driver has been charged with going too fast for conditions.

The Nissan struck the rear of the bicycle, Hovis said, and the bicyclist who was wearing a helmet died at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the SCHP MATT team. It is the 11th fatal accident in Laurens County this year.