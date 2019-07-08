Bicycles, school supplies and auction bring attention to Clinton, Cross Hill

About 500 bicyclists will be in Clinton on Saturday, while a professional football player gives away school supplies and a Christian center stages one of its largest fund-raisers.

It is Flight of the Dove weekend for Clinton. On Saturday, the bicyclists - and motorcyclists who provide security and road assistance for them - will depart Bailey Memorial Stadium not long after dawn. They will have the choice of a Metric Century, 50-mile, 30-mile, and 14-mile “fun run” course. The fee is $40 pre-registration (www.active.com)

or $45 same-day registration. In the past there has been a bike technician on-site for any bicyclists whose vehicles need a last-minute tweak.

Hospice of Laurens County sponsors Flight of the Dove - this is the 14th annual event.

Hospice says, “This event brings more than 460 cyclists into Laurens County to ride and enjoy the rural countryside routes. As Hospice of Laurens County’s largest fund-raiser, this one-day event takes months of planning and tremendous monetary support from local businesses, organizations and community members. Each year more than 100 volunteers support the event. It is amazing to watch our community of volunteers and sponsors support Hospice of Laurens County! Join us for an exciting day to cheer on and support the hundreds of cyclists who are riding for a great cause!”

Proceeds benefit the Patient Care Program that provides hospice care to those who are uninsured or under insured.

Here’s how to support Flight of the Dove:

--Volunteers are needed for registration, meal prep, road safety and event photographer;

--Donations needed: individually wrapped trail mix, protein bars, Chex-mix, peanut butter crackers, Rice Krispy treat and bananas are needed;

--Register to ride with a group of friends at www.active.com (local info: 864-833-6287, Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Dr., Clinton, www.hospiceoflaurenscounty.org).

Also Saturday, former Clinton High football standout and state champion Kenny Cook will host a Back to School Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Cross Hill Park.

This is the 2nd Annual event for Cook, wide receiver for the Columbus Destroyers of the Arena Football League. Cook caught 7 passes for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns in a recent Destroyers’ match-up against the Washington Valor. His season totals are 28 catches for 393 yards and 5 TDs. Cook starred at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina, catching 64 passes for 752 yards and 5 scores as a senior with the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Cook spent the 2015-16 season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

To give away school supplies, he will be at the park, 296 South Church St., Cross Hill, while supplies last.

Saturday afternoon, 2 p.m. until, The Open Door Christian Center will sponsor its annual benefit auction at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Laurens.

Donations and sponsorships are welcome, and there is no admission cost for this event.

Activities will include testimonials, live and silent auction, snacks/fingerfoods, music and time of fellowship (info: Charles Brewington, 864-923-1642 or 864-833-7670).

A recovery center for people fighting addiction, The Open Door had been sustaining itself through an active cardboard recycling program. Recent changes in the recycling markets, however, have made this business unprofitable. Open Door clients sell fresh local produce most Saturdays at the Clinton location, Hope Chapel on East Main Street, to sustain the ministry.

The Open Door also sponsors the local lunch-time feeding program, Geraldine’s Kitchen. Its sustaining scripture is: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink ...” Matthew 25:35-36.

Preview, 3rd Weekend in August:

Thursday, 3:30 pm, ribbon-cutting for new playground, Ford Elementary, Laurens;

Friday, 5 - 7:30 pm, “Let’s Talk About Vaping,” The Ridge, 301 Exchange Rd., Laurens;

Saturday, 9 am - 2 pm (registration at 8:30), 2019 Youth Encounter, Sanders Middle School, 609 Green St., Laurens;

Saturday, 9:30 am, Presbyterian College Football Fan Day, and 11 am football practice, Bailey Memorial Stadium;

Saturday, 10:30 am - 3:30 pm, Cruisin’ for a Cause, 5 stops on Lake Greenwood ending at Camp Fellowship;

Saturday, noon - 4 pm, Laurens County 2nd Annual Stop the Violence Appreciation Day, 101 Green St., Laurens.