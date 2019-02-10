WPCC Clinton’s Patterson has 10 nominations

Clinton’s reputation as the Inland Beach Music Capital of South Carolina will get a boost if local DJ Pat Patterson brings home 10 awards from the Cammys.

Patterson, his wife Robin, their production, WPCC AM-FM, and the Large Time Network are nominated 10 times in different categories for their beach music work last year. These are the nominations:

-- Song of the Year - “I Count the Tears,” Dana James & The Bruce Caldwell Project, Patman & Robin Records;

-- Compilation Album of the Year - “I Count the Tears”;

-- FM Radio Station of the Year, Larry Crocker Award - Pat Patterson of WPCC 96.5, Clinton;

-- Event of the Year - Amazingly Largetime Cruise 2019, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.;

-- Club/Mobile DJ - Pat Patterson, FM Radio Station WPCC 96.5, Clinton;

-- Internet Radio Station - Large Time Radio Pat Patterson;

-- Producer - Pat Patterson: “I Count the Tears,” Dana James & TBCP;

-- Engineer - Buddy Strong: “I Count the Tears,” Dana Jones & TBCP;

-- Radio Show - Beat of the Beach, Pat Patterson; and

-- Michael Branch Award - Pat Patterson, Beach Music 45.

The Carolina Beach Music Awards will be presented on Sunday, Nov. 10.

cammy.org