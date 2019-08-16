Home / Breaking News / Back To School Safety -- know the laws

Back To School Safety -- know the laws

Fri, 08/16/2019 - 2:00pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
South Carolina Department of Public Safety

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reminds motorists that children have begun returning to school all over the state and cautions drivers to operate with extra care in and around school zones and bus routes.

 

The Highway Patrol is urging parents, guardians and teachers to talk with their children about getting on and off the bus safely as well as pedestrian and bicycle safety. Parents are reminded to closely supervise their children around bus stops and in school zones.

Historically, the majority of collisions around schools occur during the 7 to 8 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. time frames. Motorists can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence especially from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., when children will be going to and from school. Troopers will be focusing on speed, aggressive driving and safety belts as they patrol in school zones and along bus routes.

In addition to enforcement efforts, troopers also will be visiting schools to speak with teachers and students about staying safe as they begin a new school year. Families and schools are urged to visit the DPS web site on back-to-school safety that includes public service announcements, helpful safety tips and short videos that teachers can use for the classroom https://scdps.sc.gov/tz/backtoschoolsafety.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety includes the Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, Bureau of Protective Services, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs, Immigration Enforcement Unit and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. Our mission is to ensure public safety by protecting and serving the people of South Carolina and its visitors. www.scdps.sc.gov

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here