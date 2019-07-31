Back to School: A Busy Month

FLYERS: An August Preview and Meet The Artists.

Next month, Clinton will play host to the Presbyterian College Opening Convocation and Welcome Back / Back to School street festival. The opening of Clinton High and Blue Hose football seasons will be on the road. More than 460 bicyclists will come to PC’s Bailey Memorial Stadium for Flight of the Dove on Aug. 10. This is Hospice of Laurens County’s major fund-raiser for the Patient Care Program, providing hospice care to those who are uninsured or under-insured. District 56’s Opening Convocation will be August 14; first day back for students is August 19. On August 21, District 56 will cut a ribbon to re-open Wilder Stadium, unveiling the results of an extensive renovation: and on August 30, the Red Devils match up against the Laurens Raiders in the 2019 Laurens County High School Kick-off Classic.

A Look at August:

Aug. 2, First Day of High School & Presbyterian College Football Practice.

Aug. 4-8, First Baptist Church, Laurens, Fine Arts Institute.

Aug. 6, National Night Out in Clinton.

Aug. 10, morning - Flight of the Dove, Bailey Memorial Stadium, Presbyterian College.

Aug. 10, noon - 3 pm, Kenny Cook’s 2nd Annual Back to School Drive, Cross Hill Park.

Aug. 10, 2 pm until, Annual Benefit Auction, The Open Door Christian Center, Clinton, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, Laurens.

Aug. 13, Municipal Election, Cross Hill Town Council.

Aug. 13, 6:30-8 pm at Jitter's Cafe, Meet the Artists of the Musgrove Mural, on Musgrove Street in uptown Clinton; Admission: $20 pre-paid donation to Clinton Canopy.

Aug. 14, 8 am at Clinton High School, District 56 Opening Convocation (Aug. 12, 8:15 am, New Employee Breakfast at CHS).

Aug. 15, 3:30 pm, ribbon-cutting for new playground at Ford Elementary School, Laurens.

Aug. 16, “Let’s Talk About Vaping,” 5-7:30 pm at The Ridge, Laurens.

Aug. 17, 9 am - 2 pm, 2019 Laurens County Youth Encounter, sponsored by The Zone, at Sanders Middle School, Laurens.

Aug. 17, 9 am at Bailey Memorial Stadium, PC Football Fan Day & Spring Game.

Aug. 17, 10:30 am - 3:30 pm, Cruisin' for a Cause, 5 stops on Lake Greenwood, ending at Camp Fellowship - Boaters uniting for people with disabilities and special needs.

Aug. 17, noon to 4 pm at 101 Green St., Laurens, 2nd Annual Laurens County Stop the Violence.

Aug. 21, 6 pm ribbon-cutting at Wilder Stadium; 7 pm game-like scrimmage between Clinton and Berea.

Aug. 23-24, at Laurens County Fairgrounds, Youth Livestock Show - Aug. 23, 4-Club, 5 pm; art show, 5; dog show, 5:30; beef show, 6. Aug. 24, rabbit show, 9 am; dairy show, 10; meat goat show, 6 pm. Admission is free.

Aug. 24, 9 am at Lake Rabon, Laurens District High School Cross-country’s Laurens United 5K, and fun run (9:45 am).

Aug. 24, 4-8 pm, Thornwell Charter School PTO Event: Home run Derby, at Thornwell Baseball Field, end of W. Calhoun St., Clinton.

Aug. 29, noon - 1 pm, United Way of Laurens County Kick-off Lunch, at PC.

Aug. 29, noon at The Ridge, Laurens, Touchdown Club.

Aug. 29, 7-9 pm in uptown Clinton, PC Welcome Back to School Beach Bash, featuring the Carolina Rhythm Band.

Aug. 30, 6 pm downtown Laurens, Finally Friday - Chicken Pickin' with The Jake Bartley Band.

Aug. 30, 7:30 pm at Laurens District High School, 5058 US 76, Laurens - High School Football Kickoff, Laurens hosts Clinton.

Also look for: Activities at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site - Aug. 19, 1780 was date of Revolutionary War battle there - Aug. 3, Guided Hike and Aug. 24, Kids Day.

ALSO, get your groups together for the next Chamber Quarterly Clean-up - Let's get that summer trash off our roads!!!