Attempted murder is charged

Motorcyclist Shot, Two Men Arrested - also, Sterilite rumor.

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - WLBG on-line

Two man have been charged in connection with an incident in which a man riding a motorcycle in Laurens County last night was shot during an encounter with men in a car. A Sheriff’s statement indicates that at about 11:20 Monday night deputies were dispatched to Highway 221 south near the Hot Spot in the Maddens community and discovered a motorcyclist with a gunshot wound to his arm. He and another witness provided a description of a vehicle carrying subjects who were reportedly involved in the shooting.

A Sheriff’s Deputy located the suspect vehicle a short time later and initiated a traffic stop. After a thorough investigation two men were taken into custody to be charged in connection with the incident where the motorcyclist had been shot.

Johnson Detention Center records indicate that 21-year-old Taliaferry Mail Cunningham of East Main Street, Ware Shoals was booked at 5:20 Tuesday morning. He was being held mid-afternoon, pending a warrant, expected to charge him with Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature.

Reportedly booked at 8:00 Tuesday morning was 26-year-old Austin William McDonald of Greenville Church Road, Donalds. Detention center records state McDonald has been charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Weapon in a Violent Crime in connection with the shooting of the man on a motorcycle.