Atlanta mayor is featured guest

Atlanta mayor will be featured guest at Bryan Dinner - First Jim Bryan Dinner - theme "Women in Politics" Honorees: Diane Anderson & Virginia "Ginger" Crocker.

Friday, September 20th 7 to 10 p.m.

at Springfield Baptist Church 503 Jersey Street, Laurens.

Keynote Speaker will be Bryanta Booker-Maxwell:

Booker is a native of Laurens SC, who graduated from Laurens District 55 in 2002. She continued her education at South Carolina State University, where she obtained her bachelors in Political Science. She furthered her education with a masters in public administration with a public policy concentration. She was the President of Young Democrats of SC from 2015-2018. Booker has furthered her knowledge of campaigning with several trainings such as; Emerge boot-camp, Clyburn fellowship, congressional black caucus boot camp attendee and new leaders council. She is a former staffer of Majority Whip James E. Clyburn and currently serves as the political director for Jaime Harrison who is running for U.S. Senate.

Special Guest will be The 60th Mayor of Atlanta - Keisha Lance Bottoms:

A lifelong public servant, Mayor Bottoms is the only Mayor in Atlanta’s history to have been elected to all three branches of government, serving as a judge and City Council member before being sworn in as Mayor.

Only the second woman to be elected to Atlanta’s highest office, Mayor Bottoms was designated a “Woman to Watch in 2018” by Viacom’s BET Network. She has also been profiled by Atlanta Magazine, Georgia Trend Magazine, Ebony Magazine, Essence Magazine, and Politico Magazine, where she was named “the most prominent black female executive in the South – and one of the few in the entire country.”

The editor,

In this current political climate, now more than ever, it is time to be reminded of who has served, is serving and hopes to serve the people of South Carolina - many of whom are not given a voice and, thus, depend on elected officials to speak for them.

The Laurens County Democratic Party is excited to honor two local women who, through their elected position, served the citizens of Laurens County.

The Laurens County Democratic Party will host the first annual “Jim Bryan Dinner” fundraising banquet on Friday, September 20th to celebrate women in politics and their dedication to the betterment of the people of South Carolina.

It is a great honor to have Bryanta Booker-Maxwell as our keynote speaker. A Laurens native, Ms. Booker-Maxwell has actively participated in Democratic Politics from an early age and is currently serving as the Political Director for Jaime Harrison’s campaign for U.S. Senate.

We also have special guest, Keisha Bottoms, Mayor of Atlanta, speaking at the banquet. Politico Magazine named her “the most prominent black female executive in the South – and one of the few in the entire country.”

I urge you to join us on September 20th to be reminded that we all can serve one another; that we all can be a voice for those who are so often ignored.

This Friday, we come together to celebrate local women who are being a voice for the citizens of Laurens County, to be inspired by Bryanta Booker-Maxwell, moved by the Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Bottoms and most importantly find our own voice. This November we will vote with this in mind. We are given the opportunity to vote our conscience. Join us on Friday, September 20th. Your vote is your voice!

Kelly Gallagher-Kiley

Clinton, SC.