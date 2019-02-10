Allegedly stealing drugs

Nurse Charged with Stealing Oxycodone.

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - WLBG on-line

A Greenville County woman has been charged with the Theft of a Controlled Substance from a retirement center in the City of Laurens last month.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office yesterday arrested 48-year-old Angela Hartley Bryant of 317 Oak Hill Road, Belton. She is accused of 1st Offense, Theft of Oxycodone, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, from Martha Franks Retirement Center on September 7th, while employed there as a nurse. With a cash or surety bond set at $20,000, Angela Bryant remained in Laurens County’s Johnson Detention Center this morning.

Clinton man held on kidnapping charge

Authorities have identified Travis O’Neal Pressley, 34, of 803 North Broad Street, Clinton, as a kidnapping and domestic violence suspect.

A report said these and other charges stem from a Sept. 27 incident a few miles east of Clinton in the 23,000 address range of Hwy 72 East. The charges against the suspect are kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm and 3rd offense, trafficking in cocaine and resisting arrest, and simple possession of marijuana. He was served with a contraband warrant for allegedly trying to bring crack cocaine in the Johnson Detention Center, a report said.

Pressley is accused of confining a woman, knocking her to the ground and choking her, threatening the victim and her daughter while he was holding a firearm, and taking the victim’s phone. He was accused of being in possession of 10 - 28 grams of crack cocaine, a 3rd offense. Pressley resisted arrest, a report said, and tried to pull away from officers and straighten his arms during a lawful arrest.

The suspect was denied bond.

In a separate incident, the State Attorney General’s Office announced 21 arrests, including three in Laurens County, in the “Cash Cow” case. The local suspects, accused of conspiracy to smuggle illegal drugs into jails, were identified as India Cierra Bryant of Greenwood, Alan Michael Cowell of Sumter and Brittney Nicole Wilson of Greenwood.

They are charged with criminal conspiracy, and accessory before the fact of giving contraband to prisoners, a report said. The AG’s Office said smuggled items included loose cigarette tobacco, cell phones and accessories, marijuana, alcoholic beverages and synthetic cannabinoids such as “K2,” “Deuce” and “Spice.”

Inmate leaders created a network inside and outside the jails and prisons to obtain and distribute contraband; these people were friends, wives, girlfriends, relatives, former inmates and prison staff. Throw-overs into prison yards, use of prison dairies, bread runs to a Columbia bakery and interaction with prison work crews are among the means of smuggling, the AG’s Office is alleging.

Total number of indictments in this operation is 38.

Local authorities have arrested and charged a Clinton pastor with criminal sex with a minor.

A report said in Greenville County, authorities allege that Mims Alexander Camm, 51, of 9 Alpha Drive, Greenville, was involved in criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11 in the 1st degree and in criminal sexual conduct/committing a lewd act with a minor 14- or 15-years-old in the 3rd degree. He was arrested September 12 and was released from the Greenville County jail September 20, on posting cash or surety bonds. Camm is pastor of Clinton’s Springfield Baptist Church.

A report says an Owings community man has been arrested and charged with making inappropriate contact with two teenage girls.

Ware Shoals authorities identified the suspect as Randell Wade Medlin, 44, of 4605 North Old Laurens, Road, Gray Court. He was charged with assault and battery 2nd degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16. At Pitts Park, in the Laurens County area of Ware Shoals, one of the victims, 15, alleged she was on a float in the river when Medlin began rubbing and tickling her on the side, then reached inside her bathing suit and rubbed her intimate parts. Another 15-year-old alleged that the suspect approached her in the water and tried to get in the float with her, and that as she tried to get away, he grabbed her and pulled her into his lap and began pushing her to shore while touching on her bottom on top of her suit bottoms.

The suspect was released on $50,000 bond.

A television report says that a Laurens Police Captain is under SLED investigation, but does not say why.

Captain Scott Satterfield is under investigation, WSPA News 7 reported on authority of Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Cofield. He was placed on administrative leave for a personnel matter.

In a separate incident, authorities have identified Terry Scott Irwin, 40, of Woodruff, as the suspect in theft of equipment from the Youngs Fire Department.

After the alleged theft, the fire department was unable to operate, an earlier statement said.

Other departments covered the Youngs area, a report said, and have loaned equipment.

Irwin was arrested and charged Friday in connection with the thefts on Sept. 11. The equipment he allegedly stole has been replaced, but it has not been recovered.

The arrest was made and the matter investigated by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this missing equipment is urged to contact the LCSO at (864) 984-4967 or Laurens County Crimestoppers at (864) 68-CRIME.