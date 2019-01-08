8 people are charged in connection with homicide

Eight people now are in custody in connection with the death, by homicide, of a York woman whose body was found in Laurens County w- LCSO News Release.

Authorities said James Robertson Peterson arranged it from prison. He is serving a 30-year sentence for another murder - and now is charged in connection with the death of Dodge, whose body was found July 20 near Ekom Beach.

Also in custody, a report said, are Aaron Sprouse (murder, possession of a weapon used in a violent crime, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping), Lisa Marie Costello (kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping) and Catherine Ross (kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, accessory after the fact of kidnapping), in Cherokee County; and Aaron Carrion, charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, in custody in Sumter; Lisa Marie Bolton (kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping), in custody in North Carolina. and Billy Wayne Ruppe and Brandon Lee Phillips in custody at the Johnson Detention Center, Laurens County. Ruppe charged with accessory after the fact of murder and criminal conspiracy. Phillips charged with accessory before the fact of murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Authorities said other arrests are possible. “I want to thank our investigators, as well as the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies for all of their hard work and dedication during this investigation,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “Both of our offices worked around the clock to bring justice to this senseless act of violence.”

HOMICIDE PRESS RELEASE UPDATE

On July 20, 2019 the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office located Michelle Dodge of York, South Carolina, deceased in a secluded and wooded area of Laurens County. Our Investigators worked with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, as well as many other local agencies to follow leads in the case. So far, the following people have been arrested for their involvement in the murder of Mrs. Dodge. More arrests will follow as some of the individuals involved are already in custody in other jurisdictions on unrelated charges.

As you can see, James Robert Peterson is currently in Prison, serving a sentence for murder. We have evidence which indicates he orchestrated this murder from prison; therefore, he was charged accordingly. As you can tell from the list of names, multiple people played a role in the kidnaping and murder of Mrs. Dodge. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Aaron Carrion (Currently in Custody as of last night in Sumter, SC) Murder Possession of a weapon during a violent crime Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Aaron Sprouse (Currently in Custody in Cherokee County) Murder Possession of a weapon during a violent crime Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

James Robert Peterson (Currently in Prison serving 30-year sentence for murder) Murder Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Billy Wayne Ruppe (Currently at Johnson Detention Center) Accessory after the fact to murder Criminal Conspiracy

Brandon Lee Phillips (Currently at Johnson Detention Center) Accessory Before the fact to murder Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Lisa Marie Bolton (Currently in custody in NC as of 7/31/19) Kidnapping Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Lisa Marie Costello (Currently in Custody in Cherokee County) Kidnapping Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Catherine Ross (Currently in Custody in Cherokee County) Kidnapping Conspiracy to commit kidnapping Accessory after the fact to kidnapping