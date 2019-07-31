40 Jobs Leaving Northern Laurens County

The Laurens County Development Corporation has announced a company closing - Continental Automotive, formally known as Emitec, located at 400 S. Nelson Dr. in Fountain Inn along I-385.

“As Emitec they located in Laurens County in 1996 and supply the metal substrate market for exhaust gas catalysts and metallic diesel particulate filters for vehicles and mobile machinery. The closure decision is trade related due to the fact they are having difficulties being competitive in the US. They stated that consolidation of manufacturing operations to other international locations will improve their manufacturing performance, maximize utilization of equipment and resources while still being able to support the US market with cost competitive products,” the announcement said.

Operations will cease in mid-December and will impact the 40 employees at this facility.

LCDC already has met with the State’s Rapid Response and SC Works teams and will be scheduling an onsite planning meeting with the local leadership team as soon as the company is available to meet.

“We will cover all options and services that can be offered to the displaced employees such as unemployment benefits, resume / interview coaching and skill assessment with possible training. We have offered to plan and host a job fair(s) on or off site as they desire. If you have any questions, please let us know,” the announcement said.

