3rd degree assault is alleged

Security Officers Accused of Assault in “Official Capacity” - & Couple Found Dead.

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 - WLBG on-line

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) yesterday served assault charges on two Security Officers, accusing them of entering into a residence here in Laurens County without authority on New Year’s Day.

27-year-old Cody John Carroll of Sudlow Lake Road, Greenville, and 32-year-old Tyler Ryan Patterson of Riverbend Drive, Beech Island, SC were charged with Assault and Battery 3rd Degree.

In warrants, SLED agent Nicholas C. Parker states that this occurred on January 1st, 2019. Mr. Carroll is accused of intentionally committed battery upon the victim by grabbing, pulling and pinning him on a couch after entering a residence without legal authority, while working in his official capacity as a security officer. Agent Parker states that Mr. Patterson intentionally committed battery upon the victim by shoving him into a wall, allegedly entering a residence without legal authority, while working in his official capacity as a security officer.

Cody John Carroll and Tyler Ryan Patterson were being held overnight in the Johnson Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

Coincidentally, the victim of these alleged assaults had been arrested by a local law enforcement agency Sunday and served with two warrants alleging drug violations here in Laurens County. He was released from the Johnson Detention Center yesterday.

From golaurens.com:

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the death of a Gray Court couple whose bodies were discovered on Sunday morning.

At approximately 5 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 4400 area of Hwy 92 in Gray Court. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two deceased individuals in the home.

This is still an ongoing investigation, so information is limited. It is important to note that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Any further information is pending the results of the coroner’s investigation.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.