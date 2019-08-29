3 bridges closing - $10M in deficient bridges and pipes in Laurens County

Laurens County announces bridges are closing - northern area.

LAURENS - The Laurens County Roads and Bridges Division received notice on Thursday that the SC Department of Transportation is recommending the immediate closure of three County bridges.

These bridges are located in the northern area of the county.

Prior to this announcement, the division has been working to develop an inventory and asset management for all county bridges and pipes. A County announcement said, “It is anticipated that the County may have more than ten million dollars in deficient bridges and pipe structures. Additionally,the Laurens County Division operates and maintains in excess of 700 roads totaling over 460 miles.”

SC DOT has recommended the closure of bridges on Well’s Road, Burdette Road and Park Road. The announcement said that the basis cited by the DOT were “the age and wear of the single span bridges and heavy vehicle traffic using the bridge crossings.”

Dale Satterfield, director of public works, said, “Our county road and bridge assets are a critical component to our County’s infrastructure. The safety of our traveling public is and always has been priority one for our elected Council and the staff/employees who work daily to maintain and repair these critical assets.”

The County’s announcement said, “We know and understand the inconvenience these closures cause to our citizens. Therefore, we will work diligently and as quickly as we can to correct the issues while keeping the safety of our team a priority. Laurens County staff will begin immediately defining and quantifying the repairs and/or replacements of these bridges.

“All Emergency Services, EMS, Fire and Sheriff’s Office has been notified and is altering travel routes, where needed, to maintain quality service to our citizens.”

The Department of Public Works will inform the public as information is obtained on length of closures and progress. Information will be conveyed to local media outlets, and residents can contact the department, 864-984-6812, for any updated information.

(Laurens County Info: www.laurenscounty.us)