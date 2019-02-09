Bloodhounds Lead to Arrest on Drugs, Firearms & Traffic Charges.

Monday, September 2, 2019

A traffic stop in Laurens was attempted this weekend by a deputy who reportedly observed a man potentially involved in a drug transaction. The Sheriff states that around 7:00 Saturday evening the subject refused to stop and led the deputy in a chase on Hillcrest Drive and out Church Street. The fleeing suspect reportedly wrecked the vehicle in the 2600 address range on Highway 14 northwest of Laurens, then fled the scene. A Sheriff’s bloodhound located the suspect within a residence on Highway 14 and he was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies reported locating cash, marijuana, narcotics and a handgun while processing the scene.

36-year-old Lawrence Ventree Woodruff of 100 Thrift Drive, Fountain Inn was charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, two weapons charges and six drug charges. The Highway Patrol also added four traffic charges for traffic-related offenses.

Lawrence Woodruff is charged with Possession of Weapons during a Violent Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The Failure to Stop for Blue Lights warrant cited three prior convictions for that.

A Distribution of Cocaine warrant alleges he had possession of 1.4 grams of cocaine, a schedule 2 controlled substance. It notes at least three prior convictions. A Distribution of Methamphetamine warrant states he had possession of 6.9 grams of meth and that this is a 3rd offense. A Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute warrant alleges he had 2.3 ounces of marijuana. This was among warrants stating it’s a 3rd offense.

Highway Patrol charges for Lawrence Woodruff on Saturday include Driving under the Influence, Driving under Suspension, Open Container and Speeding. Cash or Surety bonds on the four Highway Patrol charges totaling $2,752.

Bond was denied on many other charges, including the six drug warrants from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Lawrence Ventree Woodruff remains in the Johnson Detention Center.

Following the Saturday evening arrest, Sheriff Don Reynolds said, “In just a short amount of time, our Bloodhound Team has proven to be invaluable once again. I appreciate the time and effort put into this

by all deputies involved and I am grateful that everyone is safe tonight.”

Strong-Armed Robbery at Barksdale Store

Monday, September 2, 2019

A Gray Court resident who was arrested following a strong-armed robbery of a Barksdale store Thursday, remained in custody this morning. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has charged 19-year-old Joshua Caleb Greene of Mangle Drive, Gray Court with Strong Armed Robbery.

In a warrant, Sheriff’s Investigator Thomas Hunnicutt states that on August 29th Greene took $580 cash from the cash register of the Fil-Up Gas Station on Highway 14 in Barksdale, with intent to permanently deprive the owner.

With a cash or surety bond set at $20,000 on the Strong-Armed Robbery warrant, Joshua Caleb Greene remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning