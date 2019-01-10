1 of 15 Districts, No Schools Below Average

THE DISTRICT'S REPORT CARDS.

Laurens County School District 56 Announces State Report Cards.

Under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to release district and state report cards. Last year was the first report card districts and schools had received since 2014. Earlier report card systems looked exclusively at student achievement measures; whereas, the new report card system is a rigorous accountability system that uses multiple measures to show the public the overall performance of schools and districts. The new report card system evaluates schools and districts on the following areas: student performance on state and national assessments, student growth/progress, English language proficiency, graduation rates, college readiness, career readiness, and student engagement.

Schools are awarded an overall school rating based on how the school’s performance prepares all students to meet the Profile of the SC Graduate. The ratings are:

Excellent – School performance substantially exceeds the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the SC Graduate.

Good – School performance exceeds the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the SC Graduate.

Average – School performance meets the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the SC Graduate.

Below Average – School performance is in jeopardy of not meeting the criteria to ensure all students meet the profile of the SC Graduate.

Unsatisfactory – School performance fails to meet the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the SC Graduate.

Laurens County School District 56 is excited to announce the 2019 Report Cards results:

2019 Laurens 56’s Report Card 2018 Laurens 56’s Report Card Clinton Elementary Excellent Good Eastside Elementary Average Average Joanna-Woodson Elementary Average Average Clinton Middle Average Unsatisfactory Clinton High Good Average

The district appreciates the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, and administrators. The district is 1 of 15 districts, out of 81 in the state, that can announce that all schools are meeting or exceeding the criteria needed to ensure all students meet the Profile of the SC Graduate (World Class Knowledge, World Class Skills, Life and Career Characteristics).

The district recognizes there is still work to do. Until all students are scoring meeting or exceeding expectations, all students are graduating in 4 years, and all students graduating are college and/or career ready, Laurens County School District 56 will not be satisfied. The district will continue to focus on every child’s needs and designing instructional programs to help all students become college and/ or career ready.

