Attempted Murder, Threats Against A Child & Deputy Are Alleged

Monday, August 19, 2019 - WLBG on-line

An attempt to stab one man and threats to kill a deputy sheriff are alleged on a man this weekend. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old George Timothy Layel III of 718 Water Tank Road, Gray Court Saturday. He’s been charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Weapon in a Violent Crime along with Assault and Battery 3rd Degree and Threatening the Life, Person or Family of a Public Official.

Warrants citing an investigation of Deputy Kanipe indicate that on August 17th at 718 Water Tank Road, Mr. Layel threatened to kill and attempted to stab the victim with a knife. This attempt placed the victim in fear for his life and would have been likely to cause death if the stabbing had been carried out. He’s also accused of knowingly and willfully possessing and displaying a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, in an attempt to take the life of the victim.

The 3rd Degree Assault warrant states George Layel III took a fighting stance toward a juvenile, placing the victim in fear of injury, with this accomplished by aggressively approaching the juvenile with his fists clinched and with his arm held rear of his body.

Layel is further accused of threatening, multiple times while being transported, to kill a deputy of the Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly stated, “Once the cuffs come off, I’m going to kill you.”

George Timothy Lavel III was being held with bonds totaling $62,000.